Samsung Could Unveil Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Z Flip 7 at New York Unpacked Event: Details Inside

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and an Ultra variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at the same event.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2025 11:38 IST
Samsung Could Unveil Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Z Flip 7 at New York Unpacked Event: Details Inside

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has teased to introduce an "Ultra" branded book-style foldable smartphone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Korean variant may get an Exynos 2500 SoC
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may launch alongside an affordable Fan Edition model
Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable smartphones soon. A new report claims that an Unpacked launch event will take place in New York to unveil the handsets. The South Korean giant has not yet confirmed this claim. The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and possibly an Ultra variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 handset. The event is tipped to take place some time next month, although an exact date has not yet been suggested.

Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event to Be Held in New York (Expected)

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldables, will take place in New York City, according a report by BusinessKorea. If true, this will be the first Samsung launch event to be held in the city since 2022, where the company introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Due to COVID restrictions, that was a virtual event.

As per the report, the launch event will be held early next month. It further claimed that the Korean variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset. Meanwhile, previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Samsung recently teased an upcoming product, a book-style foldable smartphone, which could carry an "Ultra" branding. The teased device could be unveiled as a higher-end variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is also possible that the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the teased "Ultra" version are one and the same. We can expect to learn more about the Ultra model in the days leading up to the anticipated launch.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a likely "Ultra" variant of the latter, the South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE as well. It has been tipped to be a more affordable alternative to the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Fan Edition version is expected to come in black and white colour options and in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely come in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants. It is expected to be offered in Blue Shadow, White, and Black shades. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been tipped to be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options. It could arrive with Coral Red, Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Silver Shadow colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta Aria Gen 2 Glasses to Offer Advanced Hand and Eye Tracking, PPG Sensor, and More

Samsung Could Unveil Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Z Flip 7 at New York Unpacked Event: Details Inside
