Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE may launch soon as details about the purported TWS headsets have started surfacing online. They are expected to retain core features of the Galaxy Buds 3 earphones, while being priced more affordably. A tipster has shared a design render of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE earphones. The leaked render suggests that the rumoured audio wearable will boast a design language similar to the existing Galaxy Buds 3 Pro headsets. Notably, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro earphones in India in July 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Design Render Leaked

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the alleged design render of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE in an X post. At the time of writing, the image had been removed from X. The leaked render was included in a 9to5 Google report before it was taken down. The design of the purported earphones we see in this image remind us of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE leaked design render

Photo Credit: Evleaks/9to5Google

Unlike the base Galaxy Buds 3, the Pro variant has an in-ear type design with angular stems. The leaked render of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE appear with a similar design in a white colourway. They appear to offer silicone ear tips.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE is expected to be an affordable variant of the Galaxy Buds 3. They are expected to offer a better and more comfortable fit than the vanilla Galaxy Buds 3, due to their rumoured design choices. The standard Buds 3 earphones do not have ear tips and have a more open type design.

Galaxy Buds 3 FE earphones are expected to retain core features of the Galaxy Buds 3 series with a few cutbacks to justify the lower price range. The anticipated TWS headsets were recently spotted with the model number R400 in an APK teardown of the Galaxy Buds Controller app (Wear OS version 1.0.08.38).

The Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours, with the case. They get adaptive ANC and support Galaxy AI features like Interpreter and Voice Command. The earphones have an IP57-rated dust and water-resistant build. The base model carries one-way 11mm dynamic drivers, while the Pro variant has two-way 10.5mm dynamic drivers with 6.1mm Planars. They are priced in India at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively.