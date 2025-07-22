Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Leaked Renders Suggest Design; Appears Similar to Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE are expected to retain core features of the Galaxy Buds 3 series at a more affordable price.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earphones (pictured) have an in-ear type design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series was launched in July 2024
  • The base and Pro variants support adaptive ANC
  • They are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of total playback
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE may launch soon as details about the purported TWS headsets have started surfacing online. They are expected to retain core features of the Galaxy Buds 3 earphones, while being priced more affordably. A tipster has shared a design render of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE earphones. The leaked render suggests that the rumoured audio wearable will boast a design language similar to the existing Galaxy Buds 3 Pro headsets. Notably, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro earphones in India in July 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Design Render Leaked

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the alleged design render of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE in an X post. At the time of writing, the image had been removed from X. The leaked render was included in a 9to5 Google report before it was taken down. The design of the purported earphones we see in this image remind us of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

samsung galaxy buds 3 fe evleaks 9to5google inline Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE leaked design render
Photo Credit: Evleaks/9to5Google

 

Unlike the base Galaxy Buds 3, the Pro variant has an in-ear type design with angular stems. The leaked render of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE appear with a similar design in a white colourway. They appear to offer silicone ear tips. 

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE is expected to be an affordable variant of the Galaxy Buds 3. They are expected to offer a better and more comfortable fit than the vanilla Galaxy Buds 3, due to their rumoured design choices. The standard Buds 3 earphones do not have ear tips and have a more open type design.

Galaxy Buds 3 FE earphones are expected to retain core features of the Galaxy Buds 3 series with a few cutbacks to justify the lower price range. The anticipated TWS headsets were recently spotted with the model number R400 in an APK teardown of the Galaxy Buds Controller app (Wear OS version 1.0.08.38).

The Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours, with the case. They get adaptive ANC and support Galaxy AI features like Interpreter and Voice Command. The earphones have an IP57-rated dust and water-resistant build. The base model carries one-way 11mm dynamic drivers, while the Pro variant has two-way 10.5mm dynamic drivers with 6.1mm Planars. They are priced in India at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE , Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Design, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Features, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
