OnePlus announced its offers for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale in India on Monday. The three-day sale event will kick off at midnight on July 4. While Amazon has already announced several enticing deals on products, OnePlus will offer discounts across the brand's smartphone, tablet, and audio product lineup. Customers can avail of price cuts, instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and bundled accessories. The flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Pad 4 are expected to come with bank offers, while prices of the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2, and the recently launched OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will also be slashed.

Amazon Prime Day: Deals on OnePlus Products

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, customers can purchase the OnePlus 15 at an effective price of Rs. 81,999. This includes benefits worth up to Rs. 4,000 through a bank discount. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R will be offered at an effective price of Rs. 48,999 with a Rs. 3,000 direct price drop and a Rs. 3,000 bank discount, taking the total benefits worth up to Rs. 6,000.

The OnePlus 13s will receive an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 46,999. 2024's flagship OnePlus 13 will also be available at its lowest-ever effective price of Rs. 49,999 during the sale. Customers purchasing eligible flagship smartphones can additionally avail of up to six months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards.

OnePlus' Nord lineup is also being discounted during the Prime Day Sale. The OnePlus Nord 6 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 39,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite can be purchased for effective prices of Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

These prices, notably, include instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Nord 6 and up to Rs. 2,000 on the Nord CE models. OnePlus is also extending up to six months of no-cost EMI on the Nord series during the sale.

In the tablets category, shoppers can buy the flagship OnePlus Pad 4 at Rs. 55,999. It will come bundled with the OnePlus Stylo Pro, worth Rs. 5,499, at no additional cost. Those looking for affordable tablets can opt for the OnePlus Pad Lite at an effective price of Rs. 16,999, while the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be available for Rs. 26,499 and bundled with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo worth Rs. 3,999.

Deals have also been announced across the brand's audio portfolio. The newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be available at a limited-period effective price of Rs. 3,099. Other offers include the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC at Rs. 1,899, OnePlus Nord Buds 3R at Rs. 1,599, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro at Rs. 3,799, OnePlus Buds 4 at Rs. 5,599, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at Rs. 9,999.

OnePlus says the offers will be available via Amazon, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores beginning July 4. Further, select products will be sold through Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, and other authorised retail partners across the country as well.