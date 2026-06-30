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OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 and More to Get Discounts During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Customers can avail of price cuts, instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and bundled accessories across OnePlus' product lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 June 2026 09:23 IST
OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 and More to Get Discounts During Amazon Prime Day Sale

OnePlus 15's launch price in India was set at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs July 4 to July 6 in India
  • OnePlus 15 will be priced at Rs. 81,999 during the sale event
  • Customers can buy the OnePlus Pad 4 with a free Stylo Pro
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OnePlus announced its offers for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale in India on Monday. The three-day sale event will kick off at midnight on July 4. While Amazon has already announced several enticing deals on products, OnePlus will offer discounts across the brand's smartphone, tablet, and audio product lineup. Customers can avail of price cuts, instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and bundled accessories. The flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Pad 4 are expected to come with bank offers, while prices of the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2, and the recently launched OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will also be slashed.

Amazon Prime Day: Deals on OnePlus Products

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, customers can purchase the OnePlus 15 at an effective price of Rs. 81,999. This includes benefits worth up to Rs. 4,000 through a bank discount. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R will be offered at an effective price of Rs. 48,999 with a Rs. 3,000 direct price drop and a Rs. 3,000 bank discount, taking the total benefits worth up to Rs. 6,000.

The OnePlus 13s will receive an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 46,999. 2024's flagship OnePlus 13 will also be available at its lowest-ever effective price of Rs. 49,999 during the sale. Customers purchasing eligible flagship smartphones can additionally avail of up to six months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards.

OnePlus' Nord lineup is also being discounted during the Prime Day Sale. The OnePlus Nord 6 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 39,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite can be purchased for effective prices of Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

These prices, notably, include instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Nord 6 and up to Rs. 2,000 on the Nord CE models. OnePlus is also extending up to six months of no-cost EMI on the Nord series during the sale.

In the tablets category, shoppers can buy the flagship OnePlus Pad 4 at Rs. 55,999. It will come bundled with the OnePlus Stylo Pro, worth Rs. 5,499, at no additional cost. Those looking for affordable tablets can opt for the OnePlus Pad Lite at an effective price of Rs. 16,999, while the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be available for Rs. 26,499 and bundled with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo worth Rs. 3,999.

Deals have also been announced across the brand's audio portfolio. The newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be available at a limited-period effective price of Rs. 3,099. Other offers include the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC at Rs. 1,899, OnePlus Nord Buds 3R at Rs. 1,599, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro at Rs. 3,799, OnePlus Buds 4 at Rs. 5,599, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at Rs. 9,999.

OnePlus says the offers will be available via Amazon, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores beginning July 4. Further, select products will be sold through Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, and other authorised retail partners across the country as well.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
Resident Evil 3 Nemesis

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis

  • KEY SPECS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display and stellar audio
  • Exceptional performance
  • Open Canvas makes multitasking useful
  • Battery lasts long
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective in bright light
  • On the more expensive side
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 4 review
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3392x2400 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256MB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 13380mAh
OnePlus Pad Go 2 (5G)

OnePlus Pad Go 2 (5G)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 2.8K display
  • Suite of multitasking features
  • Outstanding software support
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stylus support
  • Bad
  • Unremarkable camera system
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Slower charging speeds
  • No water/dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus Pad Go 2 (5G) review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1980x2800 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10050mAh
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable, lightweight fit
  • Great ANC for the price
  • Clean, balanced sound with punchy bass
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging support
  • Bad
  • No LHDC support
  • Wind noise suppression could be better outdoors
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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