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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drops Below Rs. 85,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Customers can take advantage of a nine-month no-cost EMI deal to take home the Galaxy S25 Ultra without paying anything upfront.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 June 2026 09:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drops Below Rs. 85,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra in January 2025

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Highlights
  • Shoppers can purchase Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for Rs. 84,999
  • Extra savings can be availed of via no-cost EMI offers
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale runs from July 4 through July 6
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The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra remains one of the best smartphones to buy in India despite its successor being introduced in February this year. Even though it is now a year and a half old, the handset still commands a premium price. Fortunately, there are various sale events throughout the year, which bring its price down to below what flagship phones typically cost today. The upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is one such avenue. The annual sale event runs from July 4 through July 6.

The e-commerce giant has announced that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for purchase below Rs. 85,000, calling it the lowest price of the year.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Discussion
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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,29,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As part of the offers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed a deal on Samsung's flagship handset from 2025.

With all of the offers combined, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for Rs. 84,999. While the e-commerce giant has yet to announce the breakdown of the offer, we know that it will include a nine-month no-cost EMI deal.

In addition to the deal, customers will also receive a complimentary subscription to Amazon Music for a period of three months.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15, with Android 16-based UI 7. The handset is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It sports a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has four rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the handset sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a new 200-megapixel primary camera, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and packs a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, along with tons of Galaxy AI features.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was announced globally on January 22, 2025, and it became available for purchase in India starting January 23, 2025.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India?
You can buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra in India from the official Samsung India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and major offline retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Samsung Experience Stores, and more physical stores.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

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