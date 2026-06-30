The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra remains one of the best smartphones to buy in India despite its successor being introduced in February this year. Even though it is now a year and a half old, the handset still commands a premium price. Fortunately, there are various sale events throughout the year, which bring its price down to below what flagship phones typically cost today. The upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is one such avenue. The annual sale event runs from July 4 through July 6.

The e-commerce giant has announced that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for purchase below Rs. 85,000, calling it the lowest price of the year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,29,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As part of the offers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed a deal on Samsung's flagship handset from 2025.

With all of the offers combined, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for Rs. 84,999. While the e-commerce giant has yet to announce the breakdown of the offer, we know that it will include a nine-month no-cost EMI deal.

In addition to the deal, customers will also receive a complimentary subscription to Amazon Music for a period of three months.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15, with Android 16-based UI 7. The handset is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It sports a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has four rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the handset sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W.