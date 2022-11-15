Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro are reportedly getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. The Galaxy M52 5G, carrying the model number SM-M526BR, has started receiving the update in about a dozen European markets. Meanwhile the Android 13 update for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro comes with firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2. The South Korean company had recently rolled out the Android 13 update for its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra handsets.

As per a recent report by SamMobile, the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has started rolling out for the Galaxy M52 as well as the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. As mentioned earlier, the Android 13 update for the Galaxy M52 5G is rolling out to a couple of European markets for devices with the model number SM-M526BR. The new update is rolling out with the firmware version M526BRXXU1CVJ7. The update is said to include the November 2022 security patch as well.

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro One UI 5.0 update reportedly comes with firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2. The update is also said to be rolling out first to users in Europe, whereas other countries could expect to see the update within the next few weeks.

Users can also manually check if the update is available on their Galaxy M52 5G or Galaxy XCover 6 Pro by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung had recently rolled out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra handsets. Samsung had officially unveiled the Android 13-based One UI 5 a couple of weeks ago at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022. The company's latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — are yet to receive the update.

