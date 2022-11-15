Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Android 13 update said to come with firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 November 2022 12:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Reports

Android 13 update for the Galaxy M52 5G reportedly rolling out in some European markets

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched in April
  • The update is said to be rolling out first in Europe
  • One UI 5.0 said to include the November 2022 security patch

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro are reportedly getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. The Galaxy M52 5G, carrying the model number SM-M526BR, has started receiving the update in about a dozen European markets. Meanwhile the Android 13 update for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro comes with firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2. The South Korean company had recently rolled out the Android 13 update for its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra handsets.

As per a recent report by SamMobile, the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has started rolling out for the Galaxy M52 as well as the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. As mentioned earlier, the Android 13 update for the Galaxy M52 5G is rolling out to a couple of European markets for devices with the model number SM-M526BR. The new update is rolling out with the firmware version M526BRXXU1CVJ7. The update is said to include the November 2022 security patch as well.

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro One UI 5.0 update reportedly comes with firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2. The update is also said to be rolling out first to users in Europe, whereas other countries could expect to see the update within the next few weeks.

Users can also manually check if the update is available on their Galaxy M52 5G or Galaxy XCover 6 Pro by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung had recently rolled out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra handsets. Samsung had officially unveiled the Android 13-based One UI 5 a couple of weeks ago at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022. The company's latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — are yet to receive the update.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy XCover 6, Android 13
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Reports
