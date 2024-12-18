Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Teases AI Summary and Other Capabilities of Now Bar in One UI 7

Now Bar will keep Samsung users informed of their sleep cycle, provide weather forecasts, andsend reminders for tasks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 13:36 IST
Samsung Teases AI Summary and Other Capabilities of Now Bar in One UI 7

Photo Credit: Samsung

Now Bar will be rolled out as part of the One UI 7 update next year, says Samsung

Highlights
  • Galaxy AI powers Now Bar's summaries and sleep tracking functions
  • It can create travel app folders and provide flight reminders
  • Samsung introduces Personal Data Engine for cross-app data protection
Advertisement

Samsung announced One UI 7 — its Android 15-based operating system (OS) — at SDC 2024 in October. Its beta was rolled out in Germany, India and other select regions earlier this month. One of the highlights of the update is a new notification system called Now Bar which is said to enhance personalisation by giving direct access to everyday and most-used actions on the screen. The company has now detailed some of the features it will bring, including a summarisation feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and a privacy-focused addition for cross-app personal data protection.

Now Bar in One UI 7

Samsung detailed the Now Bar features in a newsroom post. As per the South Korean technology conglomerate, it will leverage Galaxy AI — the suite of AI features for its devices. It is the company's own take on Apple's Dynamic Island. But while the former appears at the top of the screen, Now Bar will be placed at the bottom.

It will keep Samsung users informed of their sleep cycle, provide weather forecasts, send reminders for tasks such as catching a flight, curate a playlist for travel, and even deliver currency conversions — all provided as a morning brief. It can access data across apps and deliver a summary for easy reading.

The company claims Now Bar can act as an access point for the “most comprehensively insightful experiences ever on Galaxy.” It gives an example of a user travelling from South Korea to California. With Galaxy AI, the handset will offer to create a folder of the essential apps during travel for quick access. Further, it will also provide a reminder of when to leave for the airport, and curate a travel playlist for the long flight.

With One UI 7, Samsung also introduces the Personal Data Engine. It is an on-device privacy measure which is said to deliver cross-app personal data protection. The personalised data is stored in a secure space which is protected by an encryption key managed by Samsung's Knox Vault. The company has also enabled post-quantum cryptography as a safeguard against quantum computing threats.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 7, One UI 7 Beta, One UI 7 Features, One UI 7 Release Date, Galaxy AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Support EPP Qi2 Wireless Charging

Related Stories

Samsung Teases AI Summary and Other Capabilities of Now Bar in One UI 7
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »