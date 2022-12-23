Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F14 Could Launch in India in January 2023: Report

Samsung could start teasing the Galaxy F14 in the coming days.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2022 18:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy F14 Could Launch in India in January 2023: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy F14 is believed to be a successor to the Galaxy F13 (pictured)

  • Samsung is yet to reveal the specifications of the Galaxy F14
  • It may be sold exclusively in India via Flipkart, Samsung online store
  • The Galaxy F13 was priced at Rs. 11,999 at launch

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to bring a new Galaxy F series smartphone to the Indian market. This handset could be the rumoured Galaxy F14, which will arrive as a successor to the Galaxy F13. As per the report, the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy F14 in India in the first week of January. So far, there has not been any official word from the company. However, we should expect Samsung to start teasing this handset in the coming days.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the rumoured Galaxy F14 will debut in the first week of January 2023. This Galaxy F series will reportedly be exclusively sold via Flipkart and Samsung online store in the country. It is unclear whether this Samsung smartphone will boast 5G connectivity, which is becoming a more common feature among affordable handsets.

The South Korean manufacturer is yet to delve into the details surrounding this smartphone. It is expected to be a successor to the Galaxy F13 that was launched in India in June earlier this year. Its base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 11,999 at launch. It comes in Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, and Waterfall Blue colours.

The Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ with a waterdrop-style notch. It boots Android 12 out of the box and is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC. The handset comes with the RAM Plus feature that can be used to virtually expand the memory using unused onboard storage. There is up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of cameras, this handset features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. The Galaxy F13 gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. This smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F14 Could Launch in India in January 2023: Report
