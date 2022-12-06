Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Reports

Samsung unveiled One UI 5.0 in October at SDC 2022.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 6 December 2022 14:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Reports

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy A13 5G may get another Android OS update in the future

  • Galaxy A42 5G users in South Korea are the first to get this update
  • One UI 5.0 brings features like Dynamic Lock Screen, custom-built Modes
  • The Galaxy A13 5G getting update with firmware version A136BXXU2BVK3

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A42 5G have reportedly started receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. It also includes the November 2022 Android security patches. These updates are being rolled out to users in select regions, while Samsung is expected to make the One UI 5.0 update available in more markets in the future, as per a report. The South Korean tech giant introduced One UI 5.0 in October and the update has been released for several Galaxy devices. It brings new personalisation features like custom-built Modes and Routines, and a Dynamic Lock Screen.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung the One UI 5.0 update with firmware version A136BXXU2BVK3 is now available for the Galaxy A13 5G. This update is reportedly being rolled out in Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and the UK. Other countries are expected to get this update in the next few days. The report also states that the Galaxy A13 5G could get another Android OS update in the future.

Similarly, the Galaxy A42 5G is reportedly getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. Samsung is said to be rolling out an update bearing the firmware version A426NKSU2DVK2 in South Korea on all major carriers. It could be made available in other markets in the coming days, as per the report.

The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A42 5G includes the November 2022 Android security patch. Users can download these updates by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung recently released the One UI 5.0 update for other Galaxy A series smartphones, including the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G.

The company also rolled out the latest version of Android to Galaxy S21 FE users in India. However, users in Canada, China and the US will reportedly have to wait for a while to get One UI 5.0 on Samsung's S21 'Fan Edition' smartphone that was launched earlier this year. .

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, Android 13, One UI 5, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
US FTC Investigating Several Crypto Firms Over 'Possible Misconduct' Concerning Digital Assets
Apple Faces Antitrust Complaints in Brazil, Mexico Over 'Anti-Competitive Practices'
