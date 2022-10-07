Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Colour Options Tipped, May Offer Limited Choices

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is believed to be the next flagship lineup from the South Korean tech giant. This lineup is expected to include the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. These smartphones could be unveiled sometime early next year. Rumours are already circulating regarding various aspects of the Galaxy S23 series. Now, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, has revealed that the upcoming series may get only a limited number of colour options.

Young tweeted on Thursday suggesting that all three handsets of the Galaxy S23 series will only get beige, black, green, and light pink colours. Samsung has said to have significantly reduced the number of colour options that will be offered with its next flagship series.

In contrast, the Galaxy S22 lineup is available in a wide range of colours. Depending on the model, you can get your hands on a Galaxy S22 series smartphone in Bora Purple, Phantom White, Phantom Black, Pink Gold, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red, or more colours.

There have been several other rumours surrounding the Galaxy S23 series in recent times. A recent report claims that the Galaxy S23+ could pack a 4,700mAh battery and the Galaxy S23 Ultra may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. This report further suggests that the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ may get a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera similar to their predecessor the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.

The Galaxy S23 lineup has also been tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Reportedly, this chipset comes with an improved neural processing unit (NPU), image signal processor (ISP), and GPU.

Renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra also leaked recently, indicating that Samsung might not drastically alter its design in comparison to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This handset is said to have a 6.8-inch display.

