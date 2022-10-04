Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled early next year. The smartphone series said to include three models —Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra— has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Now, battery and camera details of the upcoming Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra have surfaced online. As per the new leak, the Galaxy S23+ will come with 4,700mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to get a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are expected to sport 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras as well.

According to a report by GalaxyClub (Dutch), the Galaxy S23+ will come with a battery capacity of 4,700mAh. If the leak turns out to be true, this would be an upgrade over the 4,500mAh battery of the Galaxy S22+. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be reportedly backed by a 5,000mAh battery similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The report further suggests that the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will feature a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera like their predecessors. However, the camera details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are unknown at this moment.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in either January or February. Details of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been tipped multiple times in the past. The upcoming phones could be powered by Exynos 2300 SoC. Samsung is expected to pack the unannounced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor on the Ultra model.

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to bring a list of upgrades over this year's Galaxy S22 models. India specific variants of Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra run Android 12 and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.