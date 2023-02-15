Samsung has announced that it is bringing an Apple Watch-style women's health tracker to its Galaxy Watch 5 series soon. The company has partnered with Natural Cycles to introduce temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking. It will be available in the second quarter of the year. Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users across 32 countries including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland and more will be able to access this feature.

According to a newsroom post by Samsung, the Cycle Tracking feature on Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will give users more detailed insight into their menstrual cycle. It will utilise users' body temperature and other key fertility indicators to determine the unique fertility status of the user. The temperature sensor on the watch will use infrared technology to provide more accurate readings. Notably, all the data will be encrypted and stored on the user's device.

The new Galaxy Watch 5's temperature-based cycle tracking feature will be available through the Samsung Health app. It is scheduled to be rolled out by the second quarter of 2023. Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users across 32 countries including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S will get to access this feature. There is no official word on the feature's availability in India.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series in August 2022 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a BioActive sensor that measures heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels, and also includes ECG and blood pressure monitors. It features a temperature sensor that uses infrared technology. It also has accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, and light sensor.

Galaxy Watch 5 also features an IP68 rating for dust and water (5 ATM) resistance and supports Soundcloud and Deezer to stream music and audio. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and GPS support.

