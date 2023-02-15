Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to Get Apple-Like Menstrual Cycle Tracker: Details

Samsung has partnered with Natural Cycles to introduce temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 February 2023 19:24 IST
Galaxy Watch 5 Menstrual Cycle tracker will be rolled out in 32 countries

Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch 5 will use body temperature to track menstrual cycle
  • The feature will be available through the Samsung Health app
  • Galaxy Watch 5 pro will also get this feature

Samsung has announced that it is bringing an Apple Watch-style women's health tracker to its Galaxy Watch 5 series soon. The company has partnered with Natural Cycles to introduce temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking. It will be available in the second quarter of the year. Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users across 32 countries including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland and more will be able to access this feature.

According to a newsroom post by Samsung, the Cycle Tracking feature on Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will give users more detailed insight into their menstrual cycle. It will utilise users' body temperature and other key fertility indicators to determine the unique fertility status of the user. The temperature sensor on the watch will use infrared technology to provide more accurate readings. Notably, all the data will be encrypted and stored on the user's device.

The new Galaxy Watch 5's temperature-based cycle tracking feature will be available through the Samsung Health app. It is scheduled to be rolled out by the second quarter of 2023. Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users across 32 countries including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S will get to access this feature. There is no official word on the feature's availability in India.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series in August 2022 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a BioActive sensor that measures heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels, and also includes ECG and blood pressure monitors. It features a temperature sensor that uses infrared technology. It also has accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, and light sensor.

Galaxy Watch 5 also features an IP68 rating for dust and water (5 ATM) resistance and supports Soundcloud and Deezer to stream music and audio. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and GPS support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, premium strap design
  • Excellent screen
  • Good software and apps
  • Very good features and performance
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Bad
  • Somewhat expensive
  • iPhone not supported, unlike other Wear OS devices
  • A bit tricky to get blood oxygen readings
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
