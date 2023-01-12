Samsung on Wednesday announced that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The South Korean smartphone brand has now started pre-reservations for the upcoming flagship Galaxy S smartphones in India. Although the brand did not officially name the phones, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S23 lineup comprising Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass costs Rs. 1,999 and the company is offering benefits worth Rs. 5,000 to customers registering for pre-order reservations. The new series comes as a successor to the Galaxy S22 lineup that debuted last year.

The pre-reservation page for new Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones is currently live on the Samsung India website. Smartphone enthusiasts who want to ensure that they get the phones at the earliest, can pay a token amount of Rs. 1,999 and get a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass'. They will be able to pre-book the phones before they go on sale. Pre-reservations can be done via Samsung exclusive stores, Amazon, and other major retail outlets.

Customers pre-booking the device will also be eligible for benefits worth Rs. 5,000. Customers purchasing and activating the device before March 31 can avail of this benefit. Further, Samsung is offering a Samsung.com coupon worth Rs. 6,999 as pre-reserve benefits. Buyers logging in via Samsung Shop App can avail of up to Rs. 2,000 Welcome voucher and 2 percent loyalty points.

Additionally, the Rs. 1,999 fee will be adjusted against the pre-booking price of the phone. "The coupon if not utilised till pre-book period, will stand automatically cancelled and Rs. 1,999 (pre-reserve amount) will be refunded to the original source of payment", Samsung noted in the FAQ section of its pre-reservation webpage.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will start at 11:30pm IST on February 1 and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels. Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series are expected to be launched during the event.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Leaked renders of the devices suggested a triple camera setup at the rear, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a quad rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. They are said to have a similar price tag to the Galaxy S22 lineup.

