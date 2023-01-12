Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-Reservation Orders Open in India Ahead of February 1 Launch

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2023 11:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-Reservation Orders Open in India Ahead of February 1 Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Customers must pay Rs. 1,999 to pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Highlights
  • Samsung is accepting preorder reservations for the next Galaxy S series
  • The firm is offering benefits worth Rs. 5,000 to customers who pre-book
  • Customers can now pre-reserve the phones on the Samsung India website

Samsung on Wednesday announced that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The South Korean smartphone brand has now started pre-reservations for the upcoming flagship Galaxy S smartphones in India. Although the brand did not officially name the phones, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S23 lineup comprising Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass costs Rs. 1,999 and the company is offering benefits worth Rs. 5,000 to customers registering for pre-order reservations. The new series comes as a successor to the Galaxy S22 lineup that debuted last year.

The pre-reservation page for new Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones is currently live on the Samsung India website. Smartphone enthusiasts who want to ensure that they get the phones at the earliest, can pay a token amount of Rs. 1,999 and get a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass'. They will be able to pre-book the phones before they go on sale. Pre-reservations can be done via Samsung exclusive stores, Amazon, and other major retail outlets.

Customers pre-booking the device will also be eligible for benefits worth Rs. 5,000. Customers purchasing and activating the device before March 31 can avail of this benefit. Further, Samsung is offering a Samsung.com coupon worth Rs. 6,999 as pre-reserve benefits. Buyers logging in via Samsung Shop App can avail of up to Rs. 2,000 Welcome voucher and 2 percent loyalty points.

Additionally, the Rs. 1,999 fee will be adjusted against the pre-booking price of the phone. "The coupon if not utilised till pre-book period, will stand automatically cancelled and Rs. 1,999 (pre-reserve amount) will be refunded to the original source of payment", Samsung noted in the FAQ section of its pre-reservation webpage.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will start at 11:30pm IST on February 1 and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels. Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series are expected to be launched during the event.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Leaked renders of the devices suggested a triple camera setup at the rear, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a quad rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. They are said to have a similar price tag to the Galaxy S22 lineup.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S Series, Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
US FAA Outage: No Evidence of Cyberattack on Federal Aviation Administration, White House Says
Bitcoin Price Crosses the $18,000 Mark for the First Time in 2023, Most Altcoins See Gains: All Details
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: First Android Flagship of 2023

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-Reservation Orders Open in India Ahead of February 1 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 11 5G First Impressions
  2. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models Could Get Pricier: Report
  3. No Evidence That Cyberattack Caused US FAA Outage, White House Says
  4. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Concept 'eVX' Electric SUV
  5. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  6. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
  7. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is Getting Android 13 Update in India
  9. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  10. Fire-Boltt Infinity Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Kia KA4, Kia Concept EV9 Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Firm Plans to Expand to 220 Cities in 2023
  2. Bitcoin Price Crosses the $18,000 Mark for the First Time in 2023, Most Altcoins See Gains: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-Reservation Orders Open in India Ahead of February 1 Launch
  4. US FAA Outage: No Evidence of Cyberattack on Federal Aviation Administration, White House Says
  5. Google Refused to Be Given Interim Stay on CCI Fine by NCLAT
  6. NRIs From 10 Countries Will Soon Be Able to Do UPI Fund Transactions Using International Numbers
  7. US Air Travel Services Restore Gradually to Life After FAA Computer Outage
  8. Xiaomi Begins Sending Media Invites For MWC 2023, No Mention Of Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Report
  9. Google May Soon Allow Android Users to Transfer eSIM Profile Easily, Convert Physical SIM to eSIM
  10. YouTube Music Updated With Redesigned Library Interface on Android, iOS: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.