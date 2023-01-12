Technology News

Bitcoin Price Crosses the $18,000 Mark for the First Time in 2023, Most Altcoins See Gains: All Details

Bitcoin opened with a gain of 4.80 percent on Wednesday and the cryptocurrency's price stood at $18,208 (roughly Rs. 14.8 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2023 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

The global crypto market cap crossed the $890 billion mark on Thursday

  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw gains on Thursday
  • Cosmos, Wrapped Bitcoin also saw profits
  • Stablecoins were struck with losses

Bitcoin, along with several other cryptocurrencies recorded gains on Thursday, Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker showed on Thursday. The world's most popular cryptocurrency opened with a gain of 4.80 percent. At the time of writing, Bitcoin's price stood at $18,208 (roughly Rs. 14.8 lakh). This is the first time that the cryptocurrency has crossed the $18,000 mark this year, as well as the first time in the last three months that Bitcoin has broken out of its resistance mark on both national and international exchanges. In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin rose by $823 (roughly Rs. 67,170).

Ether, like Bitcoin grew by 5.37 percent. When trading opened today, ETH prices stood at $1,402 (roughly Rs. 1.14 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker. The value of ETH spiked by $75 (roughly Rs. 6,121) within a day.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, and Solana saw gains on Thursday.

Meanwhile, coins like Polkadot, Tron, Avalanche, Cosmos, and Wrapped Bitcoin also recorded notable profits.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, both the memecoins, continued to reel-in gains for the third day in a row.

The overall crypto market valuation rose by four percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap has touched the $890 billion (roughly Rs. 72,63,664 crore) mark.

This market spike closely follows the recovery of $5 billion (roughly Rs. 40841 crore) from collapsed crypto exchange FTX . The funds have been found in the form of cash, liquid investment securities, and liquid cryptocurrency, Andrew Dietderich, the lawyer for FTX, told a court in Delaware.

Despite gains coming to most cryptocurrencies, some are still impacted by volatility.

Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD for instance, have been seeing more losses than gains in recent times.

Uniswap, Chainlink, Bitcoin SV, and Dogefi reflected reds on the price chart.

Among other loss-struck cryptocurrencies, Circuits of Value, Bitcoin Hedge, Gas, and Nano Dogecoin made it to the list.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, Solana, Polkadot, Tron, Avalanche, Cosmos, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Uniswap, Chainlink, Bitcoin SV, Dogefi, Circuits of Value, Bitcoin Hedge, Gas, Nano Dogecoin
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-Reservation Orders Open in India Ahead of February 1 Launch
Kia KA4, Kia Concept EV9 Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Firm Plans to Expand to 220 Cities in 2023
