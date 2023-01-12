Bitcoin, along with several other cryptocurrencies recorded gains on Thursday, Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker showed on Thursday. The world's most popular cryptocurrency opened with a gain of 4.80 percent. At the time of writing, Bitcoin's price stood at $18,208 (roughly Rs. 14.8 lakh). This is the first time that the cryptocurrency has crossed the $18,000 mark this year, as well as the first time in the last three months that Bitcoin has broken out of its resistance mark on both national and international exchanges. In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin rose by $823 (roughly Rs. 67,170).

Ether, like Bitcoin grew by 5.37 percent. When trading opened today, ETH prices stood at $1,402 (roughly Rs. 1.14 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker. The value of ETH spiked by $75 (roughly Rs. 6,121) within a day.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, and Solana saw gains on Thursday.

Meanwhile, coins like Polkadot, Tron, Avalanche, Cosmos, and Wrapped Bitcoin also recorded notable profits.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, both the memecoins, continued to reel-in gains for the third day in a row.

The overall crypto market valuation rose by four percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap has touched the $890 billion (roughly Rs. 72,63,664 crore) mark.

This market spike closely follows the recovery of $5 billion (roughly Rs. 40841 crore) from collapsed crypto exchange FTX . The funds have been found in the form of cash, liquid investment securities, and liquid cryptocurrency, Andrew Dietderich, the lawyer for FTX, told a court in Delaware.

Despite gains coming to most cryptocurrencies, some are still impacted by volatility.

Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD for instance, have been seeing more losses than gains in recent times.

Uniswap, Chainlink, Bitcoin SV, and Dogefi reflected reds on the price chart.

Among other loss-struck cryptocurrencies, Circuits of Value, Bitcoin Hedge, Gas, and Nano Dogecoin made it to the list.

