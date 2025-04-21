Samsung is said to have to have extended the coverage period of the free one-time screen replacement policy for smartphones affected by the infamous green line issue. As per a tipster, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S21 owners will now be eligible for a one-time screen replacement at authorised service centres in India till September. However, as always, the South Korean technology conglomerate reportedly stated there are limitations on the eligibility of devices, taking into account their purchase date, condition, and other factors.

Samsung's Free Green Line Screen Replacement Policy

First discovered by tipster Tarun Vats, Samsung Support is said to have confirmed that its screen replacement program will now be valid till September 2025 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 series. Previously, it was only applicable on out-of-warranty Galaxy models till December 31, 2024.

Attention ‼️



Spoke to Samsung Support — they've extended GREEN LINE FREE SCREEN REPLACEMENT policy till 30th Sept 2025.



S22 Ultra/S21 are eligible, BUT they won't reveal the full list of supported devices. Come on Samsung, transparency isn't that hard



REPOST TO HELP pic.twitter.com/knUsyWfH9t — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 19, 2025

The company says that the offer will involve a replacement of the OCTA (On-Cell Touch AMOLED) assembly. Further, the technician will also carry out free battery and kit replacements. However, there are a few terms and conditions.

As per Samsung support, the devices should not have any physical damage or signs of water damage. Devices within three years from the date of purchase will be eligible for free-of-charge parts replacement. Additionally, only the first purchaser will be able to get the replacement upon presentation of the original invoice.

Although the replacement will be carried out free-of-cost, labour charges will incur which will be paid for by the customer. They can book an appointment at their nearby Samsung authorised service centre to take advantage of this offer and get their screen, affected by the green line issue, replaced.

Notably, this is not the first time that Samsung has offered free screen replacement for devices affected by the green line issue. In April 2024, the company announced a special replacement programme in India for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S21 series, and Galaxy S22. In November, Samsung extended this offer to include models which are out of warranty until December 31, 2024. It is said to have further received an extension till later this year, as per the tipster.