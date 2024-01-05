Technology News
Samsung Shows Off Galaxy S24 Series New Camera Tricks With ‘Zoom With Galaxy AI’ Video

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to boast an ISOCELL HP2 200-megapixel main sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung aims to take zoom magnification one step further with ‘Zoom with Galaxy AI‘

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series on January 17
  • It is expected to include new AI features
  • Samsung shared Galaxy S24 Ultra camera zoom feature
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra debuted early last year with 100x zoom magnification far surpassing most of its competitors. Now, the South Korean smartphone brand is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S24 series with further innovations. Samsung is teasing the upcoming lineup with the tagline “Zoom with Galaxy AI" indicating its new AI-based camera capabilities. The teaser videos suggest that the Galaxy S24 series would offer impressive long-distance shots. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to boast an enhanced version of the ISOCELL HP2 200-megapixel sensor.

Samsung has posted three videos on its official website showcasing the new zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, supported by Galaxy AI. The first video shows a camera lens zooming in on a hot air balloon and showing the people sitting inside the basket. It has different levels of zoom with a decent level of detail. This could be the ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace feature.

The second and third videos indicate the enlarging tricks of the handsets, derived from Galaxy AI imaging technology. These photography features would allow users to enlarge subjects in their photos with a pinch without compromising the quality and resolution.

Possible specifications of the Galaxy S24 series are already known from past leaks. The flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a quad rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor alongside an AI-supported object-aware engine. The camera setup could include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with 10x optical quality, and a 10-megapixel sensor with 10x telephoto lens. The company could offer a 24-megapixel default camera resolution on the upcoming handset.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to support 5x zoom while shooting in 8K and 10x in Single Take. It could also allow to shoot portraits using the 5x zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones are expected to break cover on January 17 during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung has already opened reservations for the new Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be powered by Exynos 2400 chip in select global markets.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Visa Plans Web3 Loyalty Service With Gamified Giveaways, Immersive Treasure Hunts
Apple Supplier Foxconn Expects Quarterly Sales to Fall as iPhone Doubts Grow

