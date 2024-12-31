Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted in GSMA Database

The Galaxy Z Flip FE was reportedly spotted on the database with model number SM-F761B.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 17:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted in GSMA Database

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is available in 40mm and 44mm dials

Highlights
  • The FE model is likely to debut as a budget-friendly foldable
  • New Samsung devices are expected to go official in second half of 2025
  • Samsung's existing foldable lineup runs on Snapdragon mobile platforms
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July without the Pro and Classic variants. The watches were launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The South Korean tech giant seems to be working on a new Classic smartwatch. The alleged Galaxy Watch 8 Classic model was spotted on the GSMA database. The upcoming model is likely to come with a rotating bezel. Additionally, a Fan Edition Galaxy Z Flip smartphone has also passed through the GSMA database. The new Samsung devices are expected to go official in the second half of 2025.

Online publication Smartprix reportedly found a listing for a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic model in the GSMA IMEI database with model number SM-L505U. This model number roughly aligns with the numbering convention of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Ultra models. The publication has shared screenshot of the alleged listing with the moniker of the wearable.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 7 series earlier this year skipping the Classic or Pro editions. Instead, the brand released the Galaxy Watch 7 in two sizes alongside the new Galaxy Watch Ultra. Previous Classic smartwatches from the brand have included a physical rotating bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Could Be in the Works

Additionally, the same publication also spotted the Galaxy Z Flip FE on the GSMA database with the model number SM-F761B. The suffix B in the model number is said to represent the international version of the phone.

The fan edition model is likely to debut as a budget-friendly foldable phone alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year. It is expected to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 series chipset.

Samsung's existing foldable lineup runs on Snapdragon mobile platforms. The latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy under the hood.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted in GSMA Database
