Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Support Car Crash Detection via Virtual Sensor: Report

The smartphone may use a composite sensor which would analyse and fuse data from dedicated sensors.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 10:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Support Car Crash Detection via Virtual Sensor: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the purported successor to Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Virtual sensor may collect data from physical sensors on Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • It isn't active yet but appears in software builds since One UI 5.1.1
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in January 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled at the rumoured Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22. Ahead of its impending debut, a report suggests that the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with car crash detection capability, similar to Apple's iPhone and Google's Pixel smartphones. This is said to work via a virtual composite sensor integrated into Samsung's upcoming top-of-the-line handset. Notably, the Galaxy S25 series may hit storeshelves on February 4 for customers who pre-reserve them at launch.

Crash Detection on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

In a report, Android Authority highlighted the discovery of several leaked files which hint towards the inclusion of a car crash detection feature. As the name suggests, it is rumoured to be a composite sensor which would analyse and fuse data from dedicated sensors, such as an accelerometer and GPS on the smartphone, to detect a crash.

However, this functionality isn't active yet, even with the latest One UI build. As per the report, similar references to this feature were found in Samsung's software builds as old as One UI 5.1.1, and on other devices such as the Galaxy S24 series and Samsung's latest foldable smartphones. A hidden app system dubbed MoccaMobile is said to be included in the OS with code references for starting and stopping the car crash virtual sensor. However, the report emphasises that it does not have a UI as of now.

Meanwhile, Samsung's rivals such as Apple and Google already offer car crash detection and have done so for several years. Apple introduced this feature with the iPhone 14 series in 2022 which leverages a dual-core accelerometer and a high dynamic range gyroscope to detect if the user has been in a crash and contact emergency services.

Meanwhile, Google's feature uses AI-powered Activity Recognition trained on real and simulated car crashes. It compares data collected by the Pixel's accelerometer, GPS, and microphone with data from the aforementioned test crashes and call emergency services, if necessary.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications, Samsung, Crash Detection Feature
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple TV+ Offers Free Streaming of Apple Originals Without Subscription This Weekend

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Support Car Crash Detection via Virtual Sensor: Report
