Samsung Galaxy M14 5G was launched by the company in Ukraine as the latest A series smartphone. The company is expected to launch a host of devices this year, starting with Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G seeing their India release in March. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet alongside the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S9 series in the second half of this year. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer also recently launched the Galaxy A14 smartphone with both 4G and 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price, availability

The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is priced at UAH 8,299 (roughly Rs. 18,300) and the 4GB + 128GB configuration of the same smartphone is available for UAH 8,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900). The phone is offered in three colour variants - Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now available for purchase in Ukraine. Samsung is yet to announce the availability of the device in India and other countries.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications, features

The recently launched smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a full HD+ (2408 1080 pixel) resolution. The phone runs on Android 13, with the company's One UI skin on top. The latest M-series smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset, along with a Mali G68 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M14 5G features a triple-rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. A 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera are also included. The 13-megapixel front camera is housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The smartphone includes a 6000mAH battery unit and has a Type-C charging port which supports 25W fast charging. The charging brick will not be included in the retail box, so users will have to buy it separately. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner on the side.

The device's connectivity features include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. The device measures 166.8 × 77.2 × 9.4mm and weighs 206g.

