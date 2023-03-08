Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC, 50 Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price starts at UAH 8,299 (roughly Rs. 18,300)

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 March 2023 12:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is available in Dark Blue, Blue and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G sports a 6.6-inch LCD screen
  • The phone runs on Android 13 with Samsung's OneUI skin on top
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is available in two storage configurations

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G was launched by the company in Ukraine as the latest A series smartphone. The company is expected to launch a host of devices this year, starting with Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G seeing their India release in March. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet alongside the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S9 series in the second half of this year. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer also recently launched the Galaxy A14 smartphone with both 4G and 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price, availability

The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is priced at UAH 8,299 (roughly Rs. 18,300) and the 4GB + 128GB configuration of the same smartphone is available for UAH 8,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900). The phone is offered in three colour variants - Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now available for purchase in Ukraine. Samsung is yet to announce the availability of the device in India and other countries.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications, features

The recently launched smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a full HD+ (2408 1080 pixel) resolution. The phone runs on Android 13, with the company's One UI skin on top. The latest M-series smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset, along with a Mali G68 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M14 5G features a triple-rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. A 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera are also included. The 13-megapixel front camera is housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The smartphone includes a 6000mAH battery unit and has a Type-C charging port which supports 25W fast charging. The charging brick will not be included in the retail box, so users will have to buy it separately. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner on the side.

The device's connectivity features include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. The device measures 166.8 × 77.2 × 9.4mm and weighs 206g.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2408x1080 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Price Remains Above $22,000 as Ethereum, Most Altcoins Record Losses: All Details
Elon Musk Told to Hire More Staff to Moderate Twitter to Comply With EU's Digital Services Act: Report
Featured video of the day
Mobile World Congress 2023

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  2. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Debuts
  3. Redmi 10 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in This Colour Variant
  4. Apple Could Limit These Features to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models
  5. Here's When Elon Musk Says Twitter Has 'a Shot' at Being Cash Flow-Positive
  6. Nothing Ear 2 to Debut on This Date, Phone 2 Chipset Details Leaked
  7. Nubia Z50 Ultra With 16-Megapixel Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched
  8. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  9. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  10. Netflix Plans in India Are Reportedly Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Told to Hire More Staff to Moderate Twitter to Comply With EU's Digital Services Act: Report
  2. Jon Bernthal Will Return as The Punisher in Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin Price Remains Above $22,000 as Ethereum, Most Altcoins Record Losses: All Details
  5. Redmi 10 With Snapdragon 680 SoC in New Sunrise Orange Colour Variant Launched
  6. Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix Criticised Over Tobacco Advertising
  7. Apple to Limit ProMotion and Always-on Display Feature to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
  8. ISRO Conducts 'Extremely Challenging' Controlled Re-Entry Experiment of Aged MT-1 Satellite
  9. Netflix Plans in India Are Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023, Switzerland Most Expensive: Report
  10. HBO Content Such As The Last of Us, Game of Thrones Will Be Unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar From March 31
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.