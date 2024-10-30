Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were launched in India in January during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, the flagship foldable smartphones are available for purchase at discounted prices in the country. Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options for customers as a limited-period festive offer. Both Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Price in India

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently available for Rs. 1,44,999, instead of the original launch price tag of Rs. 1,64,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 89,999, instead of the original starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999. These price tags are available as part of a limited-period festive offer.

Both phones can be purchased with a 24-month no-cost EMI option. The EMI options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 start at Rs. 4,028, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be purchased with an EMI of Rs. 2,500. Buyers can also avail of Galaxy Z Assurance for device protection at Rs. 999 for a limited period. Samsung's Galaxy Z Assurance programme, which allows users to avail two claims in a year, was originally priced at Rs. 14,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Rs. 9,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in Navy Blue, Pink, and Silver Shadow colour options while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow shades.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 skin and are equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Galaxy Mobile Platform. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs a 4,400mAh battery while the flip model gets a 4,000mAh battery. Both models have an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

