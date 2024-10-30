Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available for Purchase at Discounted Rates Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's EMI options start at Rs. 4,028.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 20:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available for Purchase at Discounted Rates Now

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 run on custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Buyers of the foldables can avail of Galaxy Z Assurance for Rs. 999
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in Navy Blue, Pink and Silver Shadow colours
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs a 4,400mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were launched in India in January during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, the flagship foldable smartphones are available for purchase at discounted prices in the country. Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options for customers as a limited-period festive offer. Both Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Price in India

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently available for Rs. 1,44,999, instead of the original launch price tag of Rs. 1,64,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 89,999, instead of the original starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999. These price tags are available as part of a limited-period festive offer.

Both phones can be purchased with a 24-month no-cost EMI option. The EMI options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 start at Rs. 4,028, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be purchased with an EMI of Rs. 2,500. Buyers can also avail of Galaxy Z Assurance for device protection at Rs. 999 for a limited period. Samsung's Galaxy Z Assurance programme, which allows users to avail two claims in a year, was originally priced at Rs. 14,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Rs. 9,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in Navy Blue, Pink, and Silver Shadow colour options while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow shades.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 skin and are equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Galaxy Mobile Platform. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs a 4,400mAh battery while the flip model gets a 4,000mAh battery. Both models have an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price in India, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
YouTube Reportedly Testing New Homepage With No View Count, Upload Date; Company Responds
At Binance Blockchain Week, Stablecoins, Asset Tokenisation and AI Emerge as Key Talking Points

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available for Purchase at Discounted Rates Now
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  2. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  3. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  5. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Debuts With Glow-in-the-Dark Design
  7. Apple is Reportedly Using an Indian Factory for Early iPhone 17 Production
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India Discounted
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
  10. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With Up to 100-Inch Screen Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Pro (2024) With Up to 16-Inch Displays, M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available for Purchase at Discounted Rates Now
  3. At Binance Blockchain Week, Stablecoins, Asset Tokenisation and AI Emerge as Key Talking Points
  4. YouTube Reportedly Testing New Homepage With No View Count, Upload Date; Company Responds
  5. Google Generating ‘More Than a Quarter of All New Code by AI’, Says CEO Sundar Pichai
  6. OpenAI Rolling Out Chat History Search Feature on ChatGPT Web
  7. Huawei Foldable Smartphone With Attached Case, Rectangular Design Spotted in Patent Document
  8. OpenAI Builds First Chip With Broadcom and TSMC, Scales Back Foundry Ambition
  9. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With 240Hz Refresh, Up to 100-Inch Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »