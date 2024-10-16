Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in Realme's home country soon. The company released the first official teaser of the upcoming GT series phone on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The phone is teased to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Meanwhile, a new leak indicates that the handset will come with a whopping 6,500mAh silicon battery with 120W fast charging support. The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to arrive with upgrades over the Realme GT 5 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Confirmed

Chinese smartphone maker Realme confirmed the launch of Realme GT 7 Pro in China via Weibo. While the exact launch date is still under wraps, a poster shared by the brand says it will be introduced this month. The teaser says that 'it will live up to the GT name'. Realme has also released an image of the phone's retail box confirming that it will ship with AI features.

Realme's Vice President Chase Xu on Weibo posted that the Realme GT 7 Pro is a new dual-engine flagship “Snapdragon top flagship chip + periscope telephoto” (machine translated from Chinese). This post suggests that the new GT series phone will be powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip aka Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and include a periscope telephoto lens.

Meanwhile, several rumours about the Realme GT 7 Pro have been appearing online. A new leak, courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station, suggests that the upcoming handset will carry a 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Chase Xu has posted a poll asking users' preferences for battery and charging combinations of Realme GT 7 Pro. The options include a 6,100mAh battery with 120W charging and a 6,500mAh cell with 90W charging support.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is said to feature a Samsung quad micro-curved screen with DC dimming. It is rumoured to include a 50-megapixel main camera. It is said to get IP69 dust and water resistance, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a thinner body of around 9mm.

