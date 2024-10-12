Technology News
English Edition

Bestselling Smartphone Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

HDFC Bank, HSBC, Bobcard, and IndusInd Bank card holders can now avail of a 10 percent instant discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2024 12:07 IST
Bestselling Smartphone Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the bestselling smartphones during the Great Indian Festival sale

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available at a discounted price during the sale
  • Customers can purchase the Redmi 13C 5G for Rs. 8,999
  • The iQOO Z9s 5G is currently priced at Rs. 19,998 on Amazon
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is now in its third week, and the e-commerce platform's biggest sale event of the year is in full swing with discounts on several products, including consumer electronics. Whether you're looking to purchase a smartphone or other electronics products, the ongoing sale is one of the best times to maximise your savings, especially with the new bank offers that were rolled out by Amazon. Some smartphone models have been quite popular among buyers during this festive sale event, so let's take a look at some of these deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Bank Offers Updated

While the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale kicked off on September 27 with discounts on purchases using SBI credit and debit cards, the e-commerce giant has now listed discounts on several other bank cards that will allow even more customers to lower the cost of their purchases. 

Amazon says that you can make a purchase using a Bobcard or HSBC credit card or credit card EMI transaction during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, to get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,750.

You can also get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 7,250 and Rs. 6,000 on transactions using debit and credit cards from HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, respectively.

Don't forget to enable your bank cards before making a purchase on Amazon in order to get the biggest discounts on smartphones during the sale. With that said, here are some of the bestselling 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Bestselling Smartphone Deals

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 iPhone 13 Rs. 59,600 Rs. 43,999 Buy Now
2 Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 24,499 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
3 Samsung Galaxy M05 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy Now
4 Realme Narzo 70x 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,498 Buy Now
5 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,49,999 Rs. 75,999 Buy Now
6 Redmi 13C 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
7 iQOO Z9s 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 19,998 Buy Now
8 OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
9 Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Rs. 16,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
10 iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Rs. 15,499 Rs. 11,498 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Long software support
  • Vapour cooling chamber
  • Bad
  • Bulky design
  • No headphone jack
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish design
  • Supports most 5G bands
  • Full-HD video streaming
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Display could be brighter
  • Soft speaker
  • Poor camera performance
  • Slow charging with packaged charger
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Smartphone Deals, Sale Offers, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Star Health Probes Alleged Role of Security Chief in Data Leak

Related Stories

Bestselling Smartphone Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Which One is Better?
  2. Tesla Unveils Cybercab Driverless Robotaxi With Autonomous Capabilities
  3. Poco C75 Global Variant Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Minute Pack Recharge Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Health Probes Alleged Role of Security Chief in Data Leak
  2. Apple Accused of Restricting Workers' Slack, Social Media Use by US Labor Board
  3. Google Search Now Supports Ethereum Name Service: Here’s What it Means
  4. Oppo Official Reveals Reason Behind New Capture Button on the Find X8 Series
  5. Google Is Rolling Out Custom AI Art Screensavers on Google TV Devices: How to Add
  6. Crypto-Friendly Dubai Issues Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Seven Entities, Here’s Why
  7. Poco C75 Global Variant May Come With up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage: Report
  8. YouTube Reportedly Confirms Reducing Elements on the Ads as Users Claim ‘Skip Button’ Is Being Hidden
  9. Tesla Cybercab Autonomous Prototype EV With FSD System and No Steering Wheel Unveiled
  10. Samsung Backs Scholarly AI Bot Serving Students and Academics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »