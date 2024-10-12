Bestselling Smartphone Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is now in its third week, and the e-commerce platform's biggest sale event of the year is in full swing with discounts on several products, including consumer electronics. Whether you're looking to purchase a smartphone or other electronics products, the ongoing sale is one of the best times to maximise your savings, especially with the new bank offers that were rolled out by Amazon. Some smartphone models have been quite popular among buyers during this festive sale event, so let's take a look at some of these deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Bank Offers Updated

While the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale kicked off on September 27 with discounts on purchases using SBI credit and debit cards, the e-commerce giant has now listed discounts on several other bank cards that will allow even more customers to lower the cost of their purchases.

Amazon says that you can make a purchase using a Bobcard or HSBC credit card or credit card EMI transaction during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, to get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,750.

You can also get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 7,250 and Rs. 6,000 on transactions using debit and credit cards from HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, respectively.

Don't forget to enable your bank cards before making a purchase on Amazon in order to get the biggest discounts on smartphones during the sale. With that said, here are some of the bestselling

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Bestselling Smartphone Deals

