Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 13 Leaked Render Suggests Similar Design to OnePlus 12 With Slight Tweaks

The leak suggests that the purported OnePlus 13 may be available in at least two colourways: black and white.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2024 10:08 IST
OnePlus 13 Leaked Render Suggests Similar Design to OnePlus 12 With Slight Tweaks

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 is the purported successor to OnePlus 12 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 is tipped to borrow design elements from the OnePlus 12
  • The handset may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • It is said to sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
Advertisement

OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in China this month as the successor to 2023's OnePlus 12. Ahead of its debut, leaks about the purported handset have begun to intensify and the latest revelation is a big one. Official-looking renders of the OnePlus 13 have surfaced on social media, hinting at its design. The OnePlus 13 appears similar to its predecessor, bar a few design tweaks around the rear camera module.

OnePlus 13 Renders Leak

In subsequent posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) and another user shared official-looking renders of the OnePlus 13. The purported smartphone is shown in a black colourway. While it certainly appears to borrow major design elements from the OnePlus 12, the camera module is now detached from the rest of the frame and sits on the left as a distinct circle.

oneplus 13 leak weibo OnePlus 13

Leaked OnePlus 13 Render
Photo Credit: Weibo/DCS

Furthermore, the Hasselblad branding has been moved out of the camera island and now appears on the top right above what seems like an ornamental strip of metal. The placement of the camera housings as well as the OnePlus logo remains unchanged. This leak also suggests that the purported OnePlus 13 may be available in at least two colourways: black and white.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a new local refresh rate feature. Meanwhile, it is tipped to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (ubiquitously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4), paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. For optics, it is speculated to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle unit, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The purported handset may be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 Design, OnePlus 13 leaks, OnePlus 13 Render, OnePlus 13 Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
ColorOS 15 With AI Features for Oppo, OnePlus Phones Unveiled: Release Date and Compatible Models

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Leaked Render Suggests Similar Design to OnePlus 12 With Slight Tweaks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Prime Video Will Show Ads to Paid Subscribers in India in 2025
  3. This Is What the Upcoming OnePlus 13 Could Look Like
  4. Amazon Launches First-Ever Colour Kindle and Refreshes Other Models
  5. Oppo Unveils Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 With These Features
  6. Vivo Y19s With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Confirms Solar Maximum as Sun Reaches Peak of Its 11-Year Cycle with Heightened Activity
  2. Ancient Tomb Discovery: 2,000-Year-Old Petra Site Unveils 12 Skeletons Beneath Treasury
  3. OnePlus 13 Leaked Render Suggests Similar Design to OnePlus 12 With Slight Tweaks
  4. ColorOS 15 With AI Features for Oppo, OnePlus Phones Unveiled: Release Date and Compatible Models
  5. OxygenOS 15 Global Launch Date Set for October 24, Company Teases AI Features
  6. Apple Business Connect Updated to Display Brand Information on Caller ID, Mail and Apple Pay
  7. India Blockchain Week to Return for Second Edition: All Details
  8. OnePlus 13 to Feature Local High Refresh Rate Display Technology to Improve Battery Life: Report
  9. Fragmented Crypto Regulations Creating Uneven Playing Field, FSB Asia Voices Concerns
  10. Xiaomi 15 Tipped to Come With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »