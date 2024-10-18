OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in China this month as the successor to 2023's OnePlus 12. Ahead of its debut, leaks about the purported handset have begun to intensify and the latest revelation is a big one. Official-looking renders of the OnePlus 13 have surfaced on social media, hinting at its design. The OnePlus 13 appears similar to its predecessor, bar a few design tweaks around the rear camera module.

OnePlus 13 Renders Leak

In subsequent posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) and another user shared official-looking renders of the OnePlus 13. The purported smartphone is shown in a black colourway. While it certainly appears to borrow major design elements from the OnePlus 12, the camera module is now detached from the rest of the frame and sits on the left as a distinct circle.

Leaked OnePlus 13 Render

Photo Credit: Weibo/DCS

Furthermore, the Hasselblad branding has been moved out of the camera island and now appears on the top right above what seems like an ornamental strip of metal. The placement of the camera housings as well as the OnePlus logo remains unchanged. This leak also suggests that the purported OnePlus 13 may be available in at least two colourways: black and white.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a new local refresh rate feature. Meanwhile, it is tipped to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (ubiquitously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4), paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. For optics, it is speculated to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle unit, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The purported handset may be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.