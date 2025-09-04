Tecno Pova Slim 5G is all set to be launched in India on Thursday (September 4). The handset will arrive with an ultra-thin form factor, as the moniker suggests. It is a sibling of the Tecno Spark Slim that was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in March. In the days leading up to the launch, the brand has been teasing several details about the handset. It will debut with Ella, Tecno's in-house voice assistant, along with support for AI features.

Here's everything you need to know about the Tecno Pova Slim 5G ahead of its launch in India.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Details

Tecno Pova Slim 5G will be launched in India today at 2pm IST. The pricing of the handset is still under wraps, but only a few hours remain until it is revealed by the company. A microsite on Flipkart is teasing some of its features. This confirms that the Tecno Pova Slim 5G could be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce platform.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

Tecno Pova Slim 5G will feature a curved display, according to the company's teasers. As per reports, it might be an AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Tecno has teased the Pova Slim 5G to be the “world's slimmest 3D curved display 5G smartphone”. It is reported to be 5.93mm thick and weigh 156g.

As per the reports, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. It is said to run on Android 15-based HiOS. Tecno has teased that it will equip the handset with Ella, its proprietary AI assistant, featuring support for Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil.

Like other recently introduced Tecno phones, the Pova Slim 5G is claimed to offer connectivity in low or no-network areas. There are built-in features such as No Network Communication, VoWi-Fi, 5G carrier aggregation with 5G++, and 5G high bandwidth optimisation, which aid its capabilities.

There appears to be a dual camera setup at the back of the phone. Both cameras are surrounded by a Dynamic Mood Light feature, which can light up when receiving calls, notifications, and more. Details about the cameras remain under wraps.

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G will reportedly have an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It may pack a 5,160mAh battery with 45W wired and 10W reverse wired charging support.

