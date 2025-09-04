Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is said to be 5.93mm thick and weigh 156g.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 06:30 IST
Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G will debut with a Dynamic Mood Light on the rear panel

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Slim 5G is reported to feature a 144Hz AMOLED display
  • It will be equipped with Ella AI Assistant with Indian languages support
  • The handset may pack a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging
Advertisement

Tecno Pova Slim 5G is all set to be launched in India on Thursday (September 4). The handset will arrive with an ultra-thin form factor, as the moniker suggests. It is a sibling of the Tecno Spark Slim that was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in March. In the days leading up to the launch, the brand has been teasing several details about the handset. It will debut with Ella, Tecno's in-house voice assistant, along with support for AI features.

Here's everything you need to know about the Tecno Pova Slim 5G ahead of its launch in India.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Details

Tecno Pova Slim 5G will be launched in India today at 2pm IST. The pricing of the handset is still under wraps, but only a few hours remain until it is revealed by the company. A microsite on Flipkart is teasing some of its features. This confirms that the Tecno Pova Slim 5G could be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce platform.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

Tecno Pova Slim 5G will feature a curved display, according to the company's teasers. As per reports, it might be an AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Tecno has teased the Pova Slim 5G to be the “world's slimmest 3D curved display 5G smartphone”. It is reported to be 5.93mm thick and weigh 156g.

As per the reports, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. It is said to run on Android 15-based HiOS. Tecno has teased that it will equip the handset with Ella, its proprietary AI assistant, featuring support for Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil.

Like other recently introduced Tecno phones, the Pova Slim 5G is claimed to offer connectivity in low or no-network areas. There are built-in features such as No Network Communication, VoWi-Fi, 5G carrier aggregation with 5G++, and 5G high bandwidth optimisation, which aid its capabilities.

There appears to be a dual camera setup at the back of the phone. Both cameras are surrounded by a Dynamic Mood Light feature, which can light up when receiving calls, notifications, and more. Details about the cameras remain under wraps.

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G will reportedly have an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It may pack a 5,160mAh battery with 45W wired and 10W reverse wired charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Pova Slim 5G, Tecno Pova Slim 5G Specifications, Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch, Tecno
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Swiggy and Zomato Raise Platform Fees to Up to Rs. 15 Amidst Rise in Festival-Related Demand
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch the Galaxy Event Livestream and What to Expect
Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  3. Oppo A5i Pro 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
  4. Paramount and Activision Sign Deal to Bring Call of Duty to Big Screen
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch the Galaxy Event Livestream and What to Expect
  2. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  3. Scientists Create Stretchy Rubber That Converts Body Heat Into Electricity for Wearables
  4. NASA’s InSight Reveals Ancient Planetary Remains Preserved Deep Inside Mars
  5. Rajinikanth’s Coolie is Coming to OTT Platforms Soon: Know When, Where to Watch it Online
  6. NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Detects Callisto’s Aurora, Completing Jupiter’s Galilean Moons Set
  7. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed
  8. Astronomers Discover Calvera, a Runaway Pulsar Racing Above the Milky Way
  9. Itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With MIL-STD-810H Durability: Price, Specifications
  10. OKX Faces EUR 2.25 Million Fine By Dutch National Bank for Operating Without Registration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »