Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6.67-Inch AMOLED Display; Could Launch in May

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G is tipped to be sport a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary lens.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 April 2023 16:17 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G is expected to come with a 32-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G could be launched globally in May 2023
  • The phone is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display
  • Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G will reportedly run on Android 13 OS

Tecno is reportedly planning to expand its Camon series of smartphones with Camon 20 Pro 4G. The smartphone is expected to hit the market soon as a reliable tipster has leaked the launch timeline as well as key specifications for the phone. The handset is likely to be powered by a MediaTek chipset and could sport a triple rear camera setup. The phone is expected to succeed Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which was launched last year in June. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared the key specifications as well as global launch timeline of the Camon 20 Pro 4G. The smartphone is expected to hit the global market in May 2023. The handset is expected to launch in India later, but no timeline has been hinted for the same. Expected to be offered in Serenity Blue and Predawn Black colourways, the phone will reportedly sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The smartphone is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary main sensor and dual 2-megapixel sensors. The phone is expected to house a 32-megapixel front camera. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Additionally, the phone is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and is said to support 33W fast charging.

Previously, the design renders of the phone were leaked, suggesting a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on top of the display. The report suggested that the phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM along with 8GB virtual RAM and an internal storage of up to 256GB.

The handset's predecessor, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro ships with a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge technology.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
