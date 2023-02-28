Tecno reportedly unveiled its Phantom V Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer during the Mobile World Congress 2023 event today. The phone, showcased at the company's booth, is said to be the first left-right foldable smartphone in the world. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The company revealed that the chipset has an AnTuTu test score of more than 1.08 million. During the same MWC event, Tecno also introduced its newest Chameleon Coloring Technology.

The Phantom V Fold is Tecno's first foldable smartphone. It is claimed to be the world's first left-right foldable smartphone and is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, as per a report by Gizmochina. The dual-SIM supported smartphone is said to come equipped with a dual 5G processor, designed specifically for the device and is manufactured using an enhanced TSMC 4nm manufacturing process, which is claimed to offer better performance while maintaining low power consumption.

Also included with the Phantom V Fold device is an ultra-clear 5-lens camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary lens with a super light-sensitive custom sensor, and two additional rear lenses, the report added. The newly unveiled phone is said to feature two front camera lenses for selfies and video calling.

No more information about the phone has yet been revealed by the company. Although we can expect more details about the device and its dimensions, camera, battery life, and more to be revealed soon. In an earlier teaser, Tecno revealed the Phantom V Fold to have a hinge with a reverse snap structure. It is yet to be confirmed whether that helps the device fold flat.

Tecno also introduced the Chameleon Coloring Technology at MWC 2023, which is a full-spectrum electrically-controlled prism colouration technology that uses a grid of sub-micron prism substance, that switches direction when an electrical field is present.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.