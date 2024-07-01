Technology News

TRAI Enforces New Porting Guidelines From July 1 to Curb Fraudulent SIM Replacements

New rules come into effect today following the ninth amendment of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Regulations, introduced in 2009.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 12:36 IST
TRAI Enforces New Porting Guidelines From July 1 to Curb Fraudulent SIM Replacements

Photo Credit: Pexels/Silvie Lindemann

TRAI allows mobile phone users to obtain a new SIM card if the old one is lost, stolen or damaged

Highlights
  • TRAI announced Ninth Amendment of Mobile Number Portability Regulations
  • Mobile users can switch network providers after seven days of SIM port
  • The new regulations come into effect today (July 1)
Advertisement

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced several new guidelines concerning the replacement of lost, damaged or stolen SIM cards on March 14. The rules come into effect starting today (July 1). As per the guidelines, mobile phone users must now wait for a specified period of time before they will be allowed to switch network providers. As per the regulator, this move is said to be aimed at curbing fraudulent SIM replacements and switching telecom providers.

New TRAI guidelines

As per the circular issued by TRAI, users will now have to wait seven days after they have replaced stolen, damaged or lost SIM cards to switch network providers. These new rules come into effect today following the Ninth Amendment of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Regulations, introduced in 2009. MNP regulations have been amended eight times in the past.

Notably, MNP regulations offer a way for users to switch between telecom service providers in India while retaining their unique mobile numbers. According to TRAI, its new rules are aimed at combating fraudulent SIM swaps or replacements done by nefarious actors.

TRAI defines SIM swap as a process of “acquisition of a new SIM card in place of a lost or non-working SIM card by the existing subscriber”. The regulator allows mobile phone users to obtain a new SIM card if the old one is lost, stolen or damaged. As per the regulations, telecom providers will now be prohibited from issuing a unique porting code (UPC) to users in the initial seven days following the replacement or swap of the SIM. For this, a new criteria for rejection of the UPC issuance has been introduced. To issue a UNP, mobile service providers must check for the following conditions:

  1. The mobile number has been ported earlier. If so, a period of 90 days has not elapsed since the last date of porting.
  2. Another porting request from the same mobile number is in process.
  3. A UPC has already been issued to the mobile number and hasn't expired.

If any of the aforementioned conditions are valid, the network provider will be forbidden from generating a UPC and will have to inform the subscriber of the reason via an SMS, as per TRAI.

The draft of these rules was finalised after a suggestion by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to TRAI. Meetings were also held with stakeholders along with due analysis, following which the amendment was announced.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sim card, SIM swap, SIM Replacement Rules, TRAI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo Y18t, Vivo Y18i Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Launch Could Be Imminent
Bitcoin Surges Amid EU's MiCA Law Rollout; Altcoins Also See Profits Due to Market Optimism

Related Stories

TRAI Enforces New Porting Guidelines From July 1 to Curb Fraudulent SIM Replacements
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Homecoming
  2. iPhone 16 Lineup to Get New Battery That Could Last Longer: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs Debut in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring May Allow Users to Measure Temperature via Skin
  5. Realme 13 ProÂ 5G Series India Launch Confirmed
  6. TRAI's New Guidelines for SIM Swap After Porting Come Into Effect Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Surges Amid EU's MiCA Law Rollout; Altcoins Also See Profits Due to Market Optimism
  2. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series With Professional AI Camera to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  3. TRAI Enforces New Porting Guidelines From July 1 to Curb Fraudulent SIM Replacements
  4. Apple Vision Pro Will Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Capabilities, But Not This Year
  5. Vivo Y18t, Vivo Y18i Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Launch Could Be Imminent
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring Tipped to Bring Skin Temperature Measurement, Other Health Features
  7. iPhone 16 Series Said to Get Batteries With Stainless Steel Case That Could Last Longer
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Reportedly Exploring New Technology to Simplify iPhone Battery Replacement Process
  10. Infinix Note 40S 4G Specifications, Design Confirmed via Company's Website Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »