Technology News
English Edition

Vivo S50 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Expected Features, Specifications

The base Vivo S50 could sport a 6.59-inch display, while the smaller Vivo S50 Pro Mini may feature a 6.31-inch panel.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 November 2025 17:16 IST
Vivo S50 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Expected Features, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S30 series was launched in China in May this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A pre-reservation page quietly revealed the upcoming lineup
  • Customers can register and enter a lucky draw for a Vivo S50
  • Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini were previously spotted on certification sites
Advertisement

Vivo X300 series is set to launch in India on December 2, alongside the company's Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit. Simultaneously, the company is preparing to introduce the Vivo S50 series of smartphones in China. Over the past few days, new Vivo handsets, likely to be the purported Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini, were spotted on certification sites. They are expected to succeed the Vivo 30 lineup, which was introduced in May this year. Vivo has now quietly revealed the launch timeline of the much-awaited handsets.

Vivo V50 Series Confirmed to Launch in December

Vivo has quietly revealed that the S50 series will debut in China this December. Instead of a major announcement, the company published a pre-reservation page confirming the launch timeline. An exact date will likely be announced in the next few days.vivo s50 series launch timeline inline s50

Customers in China can already register their interest, and Vivo is hosting a small lucky draw where participants have a chance to win a Vivo S50, a 500 yuan travel voucher, a surprise gift, or Vivo points, the microsite reveals.

The company has yet to confirm the number of devices in the upcoming lineup or their monikers. According to earlier leaks, we can expect the series to include the base Vivo V50 alongside a Vivo S50 Pro Mini model, as successors to the Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini.

Recently, two Vivo smartphones with model numbers V2527A and V2528A, expected to be the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini, were spotted on the SRRC website. The phones are expected to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The standard Vivo S50 is rumoured to include a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K OLED display, a metal frame, a triple rear camera setup with a periscope telephoto lens, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. The smaller Vivo S50 Pro Mini may feature a 6.31-inch flat 1.5K OLED screen, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a battery larger than 6,040mAh, and a similar triple camera system with periscope zoom.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Series Launch, Vivo S50 series, Vivo, Vivo S30
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Tipped Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Vivo S50 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Expected Features, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched With Up To 6,500mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  3. Vivo X300 and Teleconverter Kit India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Begins in US Ahead of Imminent Launch
  5. Poco F8 Series Will Be Launched Globally on This Date
  6. Here's When the Nothing Phone 3a Lite Will Launch in India
  7. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Revealed; Will Sport This Snapdragon Chip
  8. Google's Big AI Updates: Gemini, DeepMind, NotebookLM News From the Week
  9. Black Ops 7 Faces Backlash Over Alleged GenAI Use for In-Game Artwork
  10. Here's When Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models and Foldable Phone Might Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launched With Dimensity 8450 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Alongside Reno 15: Price, Features
  2. Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Tipped Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Vivo S50 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Expected Features, Specifications
  4. Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December
  5. AI in Space: Why Elon Musk, Google, and Amazon Want to Make It the Next Frontier?
  6. Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Action Drama Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Commences in the US Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  8. Steak ‘n Shake Expands to El Salvador as Bitcoin Strategy Gains Momentum
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at Refreshed Design, Head Gestures Feature
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Here’s How Much it Might Cost
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »