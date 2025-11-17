Vivo X300 series is set to launch in India on December 2, alongside the company's Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit. Simultaneously, the company is preparing to introduce the Vivo S50 series of smartphones in China. Over the past few days, new Vivo handsets, likely to be the purported Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini, were spotted on certification sites. They are expected to succeed the Vivo 30 lineup, which was introduced in May this year. Vivo has now quietly revealed the launch timeline of the much-awaited handsets.

Vivo V50 Series Confirmed to Launch in December

Vivo has quietly revealed that the S50 series will debut in China this December. Instead of a major announcement, the company published a pre-reservation page confirming the launch timeline. An exact date will likely be announced in the next few days.

Customers in China can already register their interest, and Vivo is hosting a small lucky draw where participants have a chance to win a Vivo S50, a 500 yuan travel voucher, a surprise gift, or Vivo points, the microsite reveals.

The company has yet to confirm the number of devices in the upcoming lineup or their monikers. According to earlier leaks, we can expect the series to include the base Vivo V50 alongside a Vivo S50 Pro Mini model, as successors to the Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini.

Recently, two Vivo smartphones with model numbers V2527A and V2528A, expected to be the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini, were spotted on the SRRC website. The phones are expected to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The standard Vivo S50 is rumoured to include a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K OLED display, a metal frame, a triple rear camera setup with a periscope telephoto lens, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. The smaller Vivo S50 Pro Mini may feature a 6.31-inch flat 1.5K OLED screen, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a battery larger than 6,040mAh, and a similar triple camera system with periscope zoom.