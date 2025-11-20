Vivo S50 series is all set to launch in China next month, and a company executive has teased the chipset for the upcoming Vivo S50 Pro Mini model. Performance benchmarks of the upcoming phone have also been shared online, offering a glimpse at its performance. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is likely to be announced alongside the standard Vivo S50. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini will come as a successor to the Vivo S30 Pro Mini.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao took to Weibo to reveal that the Vivo S50 Pro Mini, codenamed "Battle Angel", will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. He also shared that the handset scored around 3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, over 1 million points higher than previous mid-range flagship phones, highlighting a major performance enhancement.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Han Boxiao

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini will use LPDDR5X memory with a maximum speed of 9600Mbps and UFS 4.1 storage. It is confirmed to be available in a 512GB storage option.

Vivo began teasing the launch of the S50 series in China earlier this week. The lineup is confirmed to debut in December, and a pre-reservation page on the company's official China website shares some information about the smartphone.

The upcoming Vivo S50 Pro Mini will offer upgrades over the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which was released in China in May this year with a starting price of CNY 3,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

The Vivo S30 Pro Mini features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 5000nits peak brightness. It is equipped with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. On the rear, it has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo S30 Pro Mini features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an IP68+IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

