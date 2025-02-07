Vivo V50 teasers have emerged online in recent days, showcasing its design and colour options. Key specifications, including the display, camera, operating system, battery, and charging details, have also been confirmed. Vivo has now officially announced the smartphone's launch date in India. Previously, leaks hinted at its expected features, suggesting that the device is a rebranded version of the Vivo S20, which debuted in China in November 2024.

Vivo V50 India Launch Date

The Vivo V50 will launch in India on February 17 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. Flipkart and Amazon will be officially selling the phone online alongside the Vivo India e-store. Official teasers have confirmed that the phone will be offered in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options.

The company revealed that the Vivo V50 will be equipped with AI features like Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, Live Call Translation as well as AI-backed photo imaging and editing features like Erase 2.0 and Light Portrait 2.0.



Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V50 will sport a quad-curved display and carry a 6,000mAh battery. The handset is confirmed to support 90W wired fast charging. It is said to have a 7.39mm thin profile. The company claims that it will be the slimmest smartphone in the segment with a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance as well.

For optics, the Vivo V50 is confirmed to get a dual rear camera unit. It will include a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter alongside an Aura Light feature. The front camera, on the other hand, will sport a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V50 will come with a quad-curved display and ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. Previous leaks have suggested that the handset will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to be offered in a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It is expected support 12GB of virtual RAM expansion as well.