Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V50 India Launch Date Set for February 17; to Be Equipped With AI Features

Vivo V50 will ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 16:19 IST
Vivo V50 India Launch Date Set for February 17; to Be Equipped With AI Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50 will carry two 50-megapixel rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo V50 will carry a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • The Vivo V50 will support 90W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo V50 teasers have emerged online in recent days, showcasing its design and colour options. Key specifications, including the display, camera, operating system, battery, and charging details, have also been confirmed. Vivo has now officially announced the smartphone's launch date in India. Previously, leaks hinted at its expected features, suggesting that the device is a rebranded version of the Vivo S20, which debuted in China in November 2024.

Vivo V50 India Launch Date

The Vivo V50 will launch in India on February 17 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. Flipkart and Amazon will be officially selling the phone online alongside the Vivo India e-store. Official teasers have confirmed that the phone will be offered in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options.vivo v50 launch vivo inline v50

The company revealed that the Vivo V50 will be equipped with AI features like Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, Live Call Translation as well as AI-backed photo imaging and editing features like Erase 2.0 and Light Portrait 2.0.

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V50 will sport a quad-curved display and carry a 6,000mAh battery. The handset is confirmed to support 90W wired fast charging. It is said to have a 7.39mm thin profile. The company claims that it will be the slimmest smartphone in the segment with a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance as well.

For optics, the Vivo V50 is confirmed to get a dual rear camera unit. It will include a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter alongside an Aura Light feature. The front camera, on the other hand, will sport a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. 

The Vivo V50 will come with a quad-curved display and ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. Previous leaks have suggested that the handset will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to be offered in a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It is expected support 12GB of virtual RAM expansion as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V50, Vivo V50 India launch, Vivo V50 Design, Vivo V50 Specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Will Feature Magnets and Mouse Functionality, Patent Suggests
ByBit Pays Rs. 9.27 Crore Penalty, Completes FIU-IND Registration

Related Stories

Vivo V50 India Launch Date Set for February 17; to Be Equipped With AI Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  2. Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent, Might Go on Sale Later in February
  3. Vivo V50 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  5. iQOO Neo 10R Moonknight Titanium Colourway Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Surfaces on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  7. Google Pixel 9a Launch Date, Price Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  8. iQOO Neo 10R Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  9. Apple Said to Be Working on iOS 18.3.1 Update for iPhone
  10. Launch Timeline of OnePlus 14, OnePlus 13 Mini, Other Upcoming Phones Leaks
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos to Add SynthID AI Watermark to Images Enhanced With Magic Editor
  2. NASA Looks for Private Partners To Revive VIPER Moon Rover Mission
  3. Global Tablet Shipments Rebounded in 2024 as Apple Retains Top Spot: Report
  4. Microplastics Found in Human Brain Tissue, Study Shows Rising Levels
  5. OnePlus 13 Mini Expected to Debut in April; OnePlus 14, OnePlus Ace 6 Series Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. Vivo V50 India Launch Date Set for February 17; to Be Equipped With AI Features
  7. Mistral Introduces Le Chat AI Assistant Apps on iOS and Android
  8. ByBit Pays Rs. 9.27 Crore Penalty, Completes FIU-IND Registration
  9. New Algorithm Uses Fiber Optic Cables to Improve Earthquake Detection Globally
  10. Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Will Feature Magnets and Mouse Functionality, Patent Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »