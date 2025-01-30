Technology News
Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Suggesting Imminent India Launch

Vivo Y59 5G is said to carry the model number V2443.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 11:48 IST
Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Suggesting Imminent India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y59 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo Y58 5G (pictured)

  • Vivo Y59 5G reportedly has the model number V2443
  • The Vivo T3x 5G comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • The Vivo Y58 5G gets a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Vivo is expected to launch several new smartphones in India over the next few months. Recent reports claim that the Vivo V50 will likely be unveiled in the country in February. Now, another report suggests that purported Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo Y59 5G handsets have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. The listings suggest that the phones are likely to launch in India soon. They are expected to succeed the Vivo T3x 5G and Vivo Y58 5G, respectively. 

Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo Y59 5G BIS Listing

According to a MySmartPrice report, two phones with the model numbers V2437 and V2443 have appeared on the BIS certification site. They are expected to launch with the monikers Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo Y59 5G, respectively. The BIS listing of the handsets suggests an imminent India launch. The listing does not reveal any other details about the upcoming smartphones.

Vivo T3x 5G, Vivo Y58 5G Features, Price in India

The Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo Y59 5G handsets are expected to arrive with upgrades over the preceding models. The Vivo T3x 5G was launched in India in April 2024, with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and an IP64-rated build. In the camera department, it has a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset sports a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD LCD screen and runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y58 5G was introduced in June 2024. It comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel. It shares similar battery, charging, camera, build, and OS features as the Vivo T3x handset.

The Vivo T3x 5G was priced at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB and 8GB options were listed at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. The Vivo Y58 5G, on the other hand, launched in a sole 8GB + 128GB option, which was priced at Rs. 19,499. The price was later reduced to Rs. 18,499.

Further reading: Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G, Vivo T4x 5G India Launch, Vivo Y59 5G India Launch, Vivo
