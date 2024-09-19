Vivo X200 series is expected to launch next month in China comprising two smartphones. Ahead of its official debut, a company official teased the camera capabilities of the purported standard Vivo X200 handset on social media, particularly that of the rumoured new telephoto sensor by showcasing its 10x zoom prowess in low light. Notably, the specifications of the Vivo X200 series were recently spotted on China's certification website, hinting at its impending launch in the country.

Vivo X200 Camera Capabilities Showcased

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Han Boxiao, Vivo's China Product Manager, shared a snapshot allegedly captured by the Vivo X200. The image is not only said to showcase the low-light prowess of the purported handset's new telephoto sensor, but it also provides a glimpse at the new Moon mode.

Camera Sample of Vivo X200 in Low-Light at 10X Zoom

Photo Credit: Weibo/Han Boxiao

However, the official clarified that the Moon showcased in the image has been artistically modified.

Vivo X200 Camera and Other Specifications (Expected)

In another leak, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared alleged camera specifications of the Vivo X200. The purported handset may sport a rear triple camera setup comprising a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto macro lens.

As per the tipster, the camera unit will support 10x “fusion super-resolution algorithm”, which may be just another term for 10x hybrid zoom.

Previous reports indicate that the Vivo X200 may be equipped with a 6.3-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and pack a 5,500mAh - 5,600mAh “super large” battery with support for wireless charging.

In terms of design, the purported Vivo X200 is reported to have a thin chassis, measuring approximately 8.x mm in thickness. The back of the smartphone could have a centrally placed circular module surrounded by a silver ring. The display is speculated to have curved edges and a centred hole-punch slot for the front selfie camera.