Vivo X200 Camera’s 10X Zoom Capabilities Teased Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications

Vivo X200's camera unit is speculated to support 10x “fusion super-resolution algorithm”, which may be just another term for 10x hybrid zoom.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 19:30 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 is the purported successor to 2023's Vivo X100 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Vivo official teased the purported X200’s low-light camera capabilities
  • The handset is reported to have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • It is tipped to launch in China on October 14 alongside Vivo X200 Pro
Vivo X200 series is expected to launch next month in China comprising two smartphones. Ahead of its official debut, a company official teased the camera capabilities of the purported standard Vivo X200 handset on social media, particularly that of the rumoured new telephoto sensor by showcasing its 10x zoom prowess in low light. Notably, the specifications of the Vivo X200 series were recently spotted on China's certification website, hinting at its impending launch in the country.

Vivo X200 Camera Capabilities Showcased

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Han Boxiao, Vivo's China Product Manager, shared a snapshot allegedly captured by the Vivo X200. The image is not only said to showcase the low-light prowess of the purported handset's new telephoto sensor, but it also provides a glimpse at the new Moon mode.

vivo x200 camera sample weibo Vivo X200

Camera Sample of Vivo X200 in Low-Light at 10X Zoom
Photo Credit: Weibo/Han Boxiao

However, the official clarified that the Moon showcased in the image has been artistically modified.

Vivo X200 Camera and Other Specifications (Expected)

In another leak, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared alleged camera specifications of the Vivo X200. The purported handset may sport a rear triple camera setup comprising a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto macro lens.

As per the tipster, the camera unit will support 10x “fusion super-resolution algorithm”, which may be just another term for 10x hybrid zoom.

Previous reports indicate that the Vivo X200 may be equipped with a 6.3-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and pack a 5,500mAh - 5,600mAh “super large” battery with support for wireless charging.

In terms of design, the purported Vivo X200 is reported to have a thin chassis, measuring approximately 8.x mm in thickness. The back of the smartphone could have a centrally placed circular module surrounded by a silver ring. The display is speculated to have curved edges and a centred hole-punch slot for the front selfie camera.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
