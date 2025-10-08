Technology News
Vivo X300 Series to Feature Sony LYT828 Sensor, Custom HPB Lens: See Expected Camera Specifications

Vivo X300 series is scheduled to debut in China on October 13.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 12:05 IST
Vivo X300 Series to Feature Sony LYT828 Sensor, Custom HPB Lens: See Expected Camera Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 series will carry a Zeiss-tuned rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 will carry a 200-megapixel main camera
  • Vivo X300 series will feature a f/1.7 aperture camera lens
  • The upcoming phone lineup will include two handsets
Vivo X300 series will launch in China next week, and the lineup will comprise the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. The company has already revealed several specifications of its flagship smartphone models, so we know what to expect from the upcoming handsets before they are unveiled on Octover 13. Now, a Vivo executive has shared a video to showcase the camera performance of the standard Vivo X300 version. He also revealed that the phone will be equipped with a custom HPB sensor on the back, with a 50mm focal length and an f/1.7 aperture. The company has also announced that the Vivo X300 series will feature a Sony LYT primary lens.

Vivo X300 Series Camera, Features Specifications (Expected)

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao posted a video on Weibo to demonstrate the camera performance of the standard Vivo X300. The video zooms in on the face of the subject to show the amount of detail the handset will be capable of capturing with its 200-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

In the image shared by the executive, the subject's hair strands appear to be well-defined, and the skin texture and other details are also captured with clarity. More details about the upcoming flagship phones' cameras have been revealed in the caption of the video.

The standard Vivo X300 will feature a custom HPB 200-megapixel main rear camera (translated from Chinese). He claims that this particular sensor will offer “exceptional” zooming and cropping capabilities “commonly used” portrait focal lengths and an f/1.7 aperture. At this focal length, the sensor is claimed to retain 50-megapixel resolution.

The standard Vivo X300 model will also be equipped with an APO telephoto lens, which will deliver “high-resolution and crisp landscape portraits”. Moreover, the phone will feature a “significantly improved” Zeiss Natural Portrait mode.

On top of this, in a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed that the Vivo X300 series, with the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, will feature a “gimbal-grade” primary camera (translated from Chinese) with a Sony LYT-828 sensor.

The company recently revealed that the upcoming Vivo X300 series will carry a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto zoom lens on the back. The Vivo X300 series will also be launched with a separately sold photography kit and a teleconverter that can be attached to its rear camera unit. The teleconverter is “designed” to allow users to adjust the focal length of the 200-megapixel telephoto periscope camera of the lineup, Vivo claims.

Further reading: Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Series Specifications, Vivo X300 Series Cameras, Vivo
Vivo X300 Series to Feature Sony LYT828 Sensor, Custom HPB Lens: See Expected Camera Specifications
