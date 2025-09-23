Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X300, X300 Pro to Support Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter Just Like the Vivo X200 Ultra

Vivo X300, X300 Pro to Support Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter Just Like the Vivo X200 Ultra

Vivo X300 Pro is claimed to offer an industry-leading CIPA 5.5 rating for telephoto image stabilisation.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 11:16 IST
Vivo X300, X300 Pro to Support Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter Just Like the Vivo X200 Ultra

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 is teased to have a CIPA 4.5 rating for telephoto image stabilisation

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 series will come with a 2.35x telephoto extender lens
  • The vanilla Vivo X300 will succeed the Vivo X200 Pro Mini
  • The launch of the Vivo X300 series will take place in China on October 13
Advertisement

Vivo X300 will be announced in China on October 13, alongside the Vivo X300 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, Vivo is actively teasing the handsets on Chinese social media platforms, giving us a detailed look at their specifications. Both smartphones are confirmed to come with a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto converter, or teleconverter. These handsets will be powered by MediaTek's newly launched Dimensity 9500 SoC. They will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The vanilla Vivo X300 is teased to succeed last year's Vivo X200 Mini. It is confirmed to carry a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE screen.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro to Feature a Unique Accessory

Latest teasers shared by Vivo on Weibo confirm that the upcoming Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will feature a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto zoom lens. This teleconverter, initially introduced with the Vivo X200 Ultra, is designed to adjust the 200-megapixel telephoto periscope camera's focal length without compromising image quality. With this addition, the Vivo X300 series is expected to offer a flagship-level mobile photography experience.

The official images show the teleconverter in black and silver finishes, complementing the design of Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Vivo states that it will function as both a photography tool and a fashion accessory. It will cover different shooting modes like landscape, candid photos, portraits and more.

vivo x300 teleconverter Vivo X300

Vivo X300 design
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The Vivo X300 Pro is claimed to have an industry-leading CIPA 5.5 rating for telephoto image stabilisation. The standard Vivo X300 follows closely with a 4.5 rating.

The launch of the Vivo X300 series will take place in China on October 13 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company is currently accepting pre-reservations for the new phones via its official e-store in China.

The vanilla Vivo X300 will succeed the Vivo X200 Pro Mini. It will feature a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE display with 1 nit of minimum brightness. The Vivo X300 Pro, on the other hand, will offer upgrades over last year's Vivo X200 Pro. It is confirmed to have a 6.78-inch flat display. Both phones will run on the Dimensity 9500 SoC and Android 16-based OriginOS 6 operating system. They measure 7mm in thickness.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo, Vivo X300 Specifications, Vivo X300 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Reportedly Launch Smart Link Protection to Protect Users from Fraudulent Links
Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 Brings Festive Deals With Discounts on Smartphones, Tablets, and Appliances in India

Related Stories

Vivo X300, X300 Pro to Support Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter Just Like the Vivo X200 Ultra
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: Amazon, Flipkart Deals Compared
  2. iQOO 15 Design Revealed; Could Come in These New Colourways
  3. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Live Updates: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  4. Nothing Ear Open Goes on Sale in India During Flipkart's Sale at This Price
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute 'Everyone' Mentions in Group Conversations
  6. Motorola's Festive Bet: Value Over Gimmicks
  7. Oppo Find X9 Design, Colours and Hasselblad Cameras Revealed Ahead of Debut
  8. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Confirmed to Support Zeiss 2.35x Teleconverter
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets Android 16-Based One UI 8: Here's How to Update
  10. Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 Offers Big Discounts on Phones, Appliances, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Reveal Details Maps, Modes and Beta Content
  2. Perplexity Email Assistant With Agentic Capabilities Rolls Out to Max Subscribers
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Colourways and Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Revealed Ahead of October Launch
  4. Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 Brings Festive Deals With Discounts on Smartphones, Tablets, and Appliances in India
  5. Vivo X300, X300 Pro to Support Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter Just Like the Vivo X200 Ultra
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Reportedly Launch Smart Link Protection to Protect Users from Fraudulent Links
  7. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Feature Which Lets Users Mute ‘Everyone’ Mentions in Group Chats
  8. Nothing Ear Open Goes on Sale in India During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on TWS Earphones and Headphones
  10. Sony Launches 'Festive Sale', Slashes PS5 Price in India by Rs. 5,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »