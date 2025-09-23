Vivo X300 will be announced in China on October 13, alongside the Vivo X300 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, Vivo is actively teasing the handsets on Chinese social media platforms, giving us a detailed look at their specifications. Both smartphones are confirmed to come with a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto converter, or teleconverter. These handsets will be powered by MediaTek's newly launched Dimensity 9500 SoC. They will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The vanilla Vivo X300 is teased to succeed last year's Vivo X200 Mini. It is confirmed to carry a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE screen.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro to Feature a Unique Accessory

Latest teasers shared by Vivo on Weibo confirm that the upcoming Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will feature a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto zoom lens. This teleconverter, initially introduced with the Vivo X200 Ultra, is designed to adjust the 200-megapixel telephoto periscope camera's focal length without compromising image quality. With this addition, the Vivo X300 series is expected to offer a flagship-level mobile photography experience.

The official images show the teleconverter in black and silver finishes, complementing the design of Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Vivo states that it will function as both a photography tool and a fashion accessory. It will cover different shooting modes like landscape, candid photos, portraits and more.

Vivo X300 design

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X300 Pro is claimed to have an industry-leading CIPA 5.5 rating for telephoto image stabilisation. The standard Vivo X300 follows closely with a 4.5 rating.

The launch of the Vivo X300 series will take place in China on October 13 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company is currently accepting pre-reservations for the new phones via its official e-store in China.

The vanilla Vivo X300 will succeed the Vivo X200 Pro Mini. It will feature a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE display with 1 nit of minimum brightness. The Vivo X300 Pro, on the other hand, will offer upgrades over last year's Vivo X200 Pro. It is confirmed to have a 6.78-inch flat display. Both phones will run on the Dimensity 9500 SoC and Android 16-based OriginOS 6 operating system. They measure 7mm in thickness.