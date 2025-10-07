Technology News
Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box

The upcoming Vivo X300 will more than 2mm thicker than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 16:01 IST
Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 series will carry a pill-shaped cutout on the front

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 series was recently spotted on a certification website
  • Vivo X300 series could feature two handsets
  • The company will unveil OriginOS 6 on October 10
Vivo X300 series is set to launch in China next week. The smartphone maker has already disclosed several specifications of the upcoming flagship phone lineup, and it has now revealed the thickness of the Vivo X300 lineup. These phones will run on the new Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which is scheduled to be unveiled in China on October 10, three days before the Vivo X300 series debuts in the country.

Vivo X300 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

The China-based smartphone brand has revealed that the upcoming Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro will be 7.95mm thick. The company claims (translated from Chinese) that the lineup will offer a “lightweight design”, making the phones easy to hold. It's worth noting that it won't be the slimmest phone to launch this year, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air measure 5.8mm and 5.64mm, respectively.

In another post on Weibo, the tech firm also confirmed that the Oppo X300 series will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. In India, the new user interface will launch on October 15, days after it is unveiled in China. OriginOS 6 will bring design improvements, along with new artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled features.

Recently, the company announced that the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro will be powered by the latest flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. Vivo claims that the phones will be among the first handsets to be equipped with the chipset. Both will also carry a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto zoom lens on the back.

The teaser of the Vivo X300 series suggests that the tech firm will also separately sell a teleconverter for the phones that can be attached to their rear camera unit. The company has revealed that the teleconverter is designed to allow users to adjust the focal length of the rear 200-megapixel telephoto periscope camera of the upcoming flagship smartphone lineup.

Sporting a 6.31-inch display, the standard Vivo X300 will feature an 8T LTPO OLED BOE screen. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro will be equipped with a 6.78-inch flat display. Recent reports suggest that the Vivo X300 will pack a 6,040mAh battery, while the Pro variant will carry a 6,510mAh battery. Both handsets might support 90W wired fast charging.

Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026

Latest Tech News »