Vivo X300 Series to Use Samsung’s New 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HPB Sensor for Stills, Portrait Photography

The new sensor on the Vivo X300 series is teased to enable motion capture at “ultra-long distances”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 13:41 IST
The existing Vivo X200 Pro (pictured) model has a 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 telephoto sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 series is confirmed to feature a 200MP camera sensor
  • Vivo X300 Pro achieves CIPA 5.5, the industry’s highest anti-shake level
  • The sensor uses high-pixel multi-frame fusion for improved clarity
The Vivo X300 series is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the X200 lineup. While official details remain under wraps, the rumour mill has given us a fair idea of what to expect in terms of features. The company has now confirmed that it will use a new 200-megapixel camera sensor that will make its debut on the Vivo X300 series. However, the upcoming Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are said to have different implementations of this sensor.

Samsung's 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HPB Sensor to Debut on Vivo X300 Series

Han Boxiao, Product Manager at Vivo, shared details about the Vivo X300 series in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo. As per the official, the Vivo X300 Pro will come with a 200-megapixel imaging sensor that will be used for telephoto photography on the handset. It is said to be tuned in collaboration with Zeiss, offering four major “breakthroughs”.

vivo x300 sensor weibo Vivo

The new ISOCELL HPB sensor (left) of the Vivo X300 series
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Han Boxiao

 

As per the post, the anti-shake level on the Vivo X300 Pro is CIPA 5.5 anti-shake certified, which is claimed to be the industry's highest anti-shake certification. Further, the company is working with platform manufacturers for deep customisation and development of focus-changing engines, enabling motion capture at “ultra-long distances”. The sensor will benefit from high-pixel multi-frame fusion as a result of the enhanced underlying computing power.

The official said that the sensor will offer an integration of software and hardware optimisation to achieve a telephoto effect, which is “farther and clearer and removes the sense of AI”.

The Vivo X300 Pro's 200-megapixel telephoto shooter is confirmed to have Zeiss T* coating for lower colour difference and fluorite glass lenses for reduced dispersion. It is also said to have a specially designed lens module for high-pixel sensors.

As per the official, the standard Vivo X300 will come with a 200-megapixel main camera, while the X300 Pro will feature a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter, both having a 0.56 micrometre pixel size. It will enable 23mm 200-megapixel and 50mm 50-megapixel photography.

