The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to debut in China in October alongside the standard Vivo X300, and while the Chinese tech company has yet to confirm the upcoming launch of the two phones, their specifications keep surfacing online. Now, the Vivo X300 Pro Satellite Communication Edition has reportedly been listed on the 3C certification website in China, revealing the charging speed of the handset. It is expected to succeed last year's Vivo X200 Pro model, which was equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

Vivo X300 Pro Battery Specifications (Expected)

A Vivo smartphone, with the model number V2502DA, has been listed on China's 3C certification website. The listing suggests that the unnamed handset might come with a 90W charger, just like its predecessor. Gizmochina reports that the listing belongs to the rumoured Vivo X300 Pro's Satellite Communication Edition.

The Vivo handset has been listed with the model number V2502DA

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C China

If this is true, then the anticipated successor to the Vivo X200 Pro, which packs a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support, might not see any upgrades in terms of charging speeds. Interestingly, previously leaked specifications of the Vivo X300 Pro have indicated that the handset might come with significant upgrades in most aspects.

As per a recent report, the Vivo X300 Pro is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch primary camera using the Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch periscope telephoto camera, and another 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Additionally, the upcoming phone is said to be powered by a Dimensity 9500 SoC, which is expected to be unveiled by MediaTek.

The Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the Vivo X200 Pro in October 2024. Recently, a tipster revealed that the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro are expected to launch in China in October, following the same launch timeline as their predecessor.

For context, the Vivo X200 Pro sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, offering a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1.5K resolution. A MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC powers the Vivo X200 Pro. The chipset has been fabricated with the help of the second-generation 3nm process, and houses a Cortex-X925 performance core with a peak clock speed of 3.6GHz.

The smartphone carries a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO floating telephoto camera.