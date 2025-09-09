Vivo X300 Pro Display Size Revealed; Design Partially Teased

Vivo X300 Pro, the purported successor to last year's flagship handset, is expected to launch in China soon alongside the standard Vivo X300 model. The company has been teasing key details about the upcoming smartphones ahead of their debut. The display size of the Vivo X300 Pro variant has been confirmed, as well as its thickness. Previously, the camera specifications of the upcoming handsets were also revealed by the company. The Vivo X300 series phones have also appeared on several certification sites, along with some of their key features.

Vivo X300 Pro Display, Dimensions

The upcoming Vivo X300 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch flat display with very slim, uniform bezels, according to a post on Weibo by Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao. This marks a departure from the quad-curved display design of the Vivo X200 Pro.

In another post, Boxiao teased the design of the upcoming Vivo X300 series. A silhouette image of one of the upcoming handset's profiles shows a camera bump, which is possibly a square module with rounded edges. He added that at their slimmest points, both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will be 7mm thick.

Notably, the vanilla Vivo X200 and the X200 Pro have 7.99mm and 8mm profiles, respectively. Both models feature a large, centred, circular rear camera module.

Boxiao has also confirmed that the Vivo X300 series handsets will have 50-megapixel Zeiss-backed 92-degree wide-angle selfie shooters with autofocus. The base Vivo X300 will include a 200-megapixel Zeiss main camera and a 50-megapixel Zeiss APO super periscope telephoto lens. It will use a custom Sony LYT-602 sensor with Zeiss T* coating to reduce chromatic aberration and dispersion. The telephoto lens will support macro photography, portraits, and long-range shots.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro will feature a 200-megapixel Zeiss HPB Thanos periscope telephoto lens and a Sony LYT-828 50-megapixel main sensor. The main sensor will measure 1/1.28 inches, have an f/1.57 aperture, and achieve CIPA 5.5 stabilisation. It will use a 22nm low-power process, support Hybrid Frame-HDR with 100dB dynamic range, include Zeiss T* coating to reduce stray light, and apply VCS Bionic Spectrum 3.0 for accurate colours.

