Vivo X300 series specifications and performance details were recently revealed online by the company's Product Manager Han Boxiao. He said that the Vivo X300 Pro will be equipped with a new proprietary vibration motor, along with the self-developed Universal Signal Amplifier chipset. THe Vivo X300 series is anticipated to succeed last year's Vivo X200 series, which debuted in October, and a tipster has now revealed that the upcoming lineup could follow a similar launch timeline as its predecessor.

Vivo X300 Series Might Debut in China in Mid-October

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has revealed that a flagship smartphone, which could be the first handset to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, is tentatively scheduled to launch in China on October 13. In another post, the tipster shared that the standard Vivo X300 model will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto camera.

This is not the first time that the specifications of the Vivo X300 series have appeared online. As mentioned above, a company executive has already confirmed several upgrades that the lineup would offer over its predecessor.

The standard Vivo X300 will succeed the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, while sporting a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE display that has a minimum brightness of 1 nit. On the back, it will carry an APO periscope telephoto sensor and a telephoto macro shooter.

The handset will also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a “high-spec” USB Type-C port. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro is confirmed to sport a 6.78-inch flat screen with very slim and uniform bezels. Both handsets will be 7mm thick.

Recently, the Vivo Product Manager also revealed that the Vivo X300 Pro will ship with a “first-ever custom-built” Super Sense vibration motor with the model number 751440, which will feature an enhanced design, along with advanced electromagnetic solutions. On top of this, it will arrive with the first self-developed Universal Signal Amplifier chipset.

Another highlight would be that the Vivo X300 Pro would exclusively feature a dual-channel UFS 4.1 four-lane onboard storage, which is claimed to reach a maximum read and write speed of 8.6Gbps. Coming to its performance, the handset scored 40,11,932 points in overall performance on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, according to the Vivo Product Manager.

