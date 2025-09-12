Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X300 Series Launch Date, Camera Specifications Leaked

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao recently confirmed several specifications of the upcoming Vivo X300 Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 11:34 IST
Vivo X300 Series Launch Date, Camera Specifications Leaked

Vivo X300 series could feature a triple rear camera unit, the same as the Vivo X200 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 will succeed the Vivo X200 Pro
  • Vivo X300 Pro AnTuTu scores were recently revealed
  • The Vivo X200 series launched in October last year
Advertisement

Vivo X300 series specifications and performance details were recently revealed online by the company's Product Manager Han Boxiao. He said that the Vivo X300 Pro will be equipped with a new proprietary vibration motor, along with the self-developed Universal Signal Amplifier chipset. THe Vivo X300 series is anticipated to succeed last year's Vivo X200 series, which debuted in October, and a tipster has now revealed that the upcoming lineup could follow a similar launch timeline as its predecessor.

Vivo X300 Series Might Debut in China in Mid-October

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has revealed that a flagship smartphone, which could be the first handset to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, is tentatively scheduled to launch in China on October 13. In another post, the tipster shared that the standard Vivo X300 model will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto camera.

This is not the first time that the specifications of the Vivo X300 series have appeared online. As mentioned above, a company executive has already confirmed several upgrades that the lineup would offer over its predecessor.

The standard Vivo X300 will succeed the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, while sporting a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE display that has a minimum brightness of 1 nit. On the back, it will carry an APO periscope telephoto sensor and a telephoto macro shooter.

The handset will also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a “high-spec” USB Type-C port. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro is confirmed to sport a 6.78-inch flat screen with very slim and uniform bezels. Both handsets will be 7mm thick.

Recently, the Vivo Product Manager also revealed that the Vivo X300 Pro will ship with a “first-ever custom-built” Super Sense vibration motor with the model number 751440, which will feature an enhanced design, along with advanced electromagnetic solutions. On top of this, it will arrive with the first self-developed Universal Signal Amplifier chipset.

Another highlight would be that the Vivo X300 Pro would exclusively feature a dual-channel UFS 4.1 four-lane onboard storage, which is claimed to reach a maximum read and write speed of 8.6Gbps. Coming to its performance, the handset scored 40,11,932 points in overall performance on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, according to the Vivo Product Manager.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, familiar design
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings
  • Gorgeous and bright display
  • Terrific cameras
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Excellent pricing
  • Bad
  • Unreliable selfie camera
  • Bloatware still onboard
Read detailed Vivo X200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo X300 Series Specifications, Vivo X300 Series Launch Date, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Gmail Adds Purchases Tab to Simplify Online Order Tracking Ahead of Festive Sale Season

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Series Launch Date, Camera Specifications Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Price to Drop to Its Lowest Ever
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  5. Flipkart BBD Deal: iPhone 16 Pro Max Under Rs. 90,000
  6. OTT Releases This Week: Coolie, Saiyaara, a Tamannaah Bhatia Web Series
  7. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  8. HMD Vibe 5G Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G
  9. Vivo X300 Pro Will Launch With These Upgrades Over the Vivo X200 Pro
  10. Nothing Ear 3 First Look Is Here, Design Reveals Mysterious Talk Button
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Launched in India With ANC, Galaxy AI Features: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X300 Series Launch Date, Camera Specifications Leaked
  3. Gmail Adds Purchases Tab to Simplify Online Order Tracking Ahead of Festive Sale Season
  4. WhatsApp for Android Testing Message Threads for Easier Group Chat Organisation
  5. Apple Issues Spyware Threat Notifications to Users in France
  6. Nothing Ear 3 First Look Is Here, Design Reveals Mysterious Talk Button
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to Offer iPhone 16 at an Unbelievable Price
  8. Saiyaara Is Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know About The Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda Starrer
  9. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 21 Satellites for US Military’s New Communications Network
  10. NASA Uses Rocky Mountain Helicopter Drills to Prepare Astronauts for Artemis Moon Missions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »