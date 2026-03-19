Vivo X300 Ultra was first showcased during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 earlier this month. The Chinese smartphone maker had also teased the phone with a filmmaking kit and a telephoto converter lens. However, other details about the flagship Vivo X300 series handset, including its key specifications, exact launch date, and pricing details, were not revealed during the trade. Now, the smartphone maker has announced that the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra will be launched in China at the end of this month. Moreover, the company will unveil the Vivo X300s and the Ultra model on the same day.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Set to Launch in China on March 30

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the smartphone maker announced that the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s will launch in China on March 30 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Moreover, the company has also revealed the design of the Vivo X300s. The handset is confirmed to be offered in at least a green colour option.

Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s will be launched on the same day

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

The Vivo X300s appears with a triple rear camera unit, which will be housed inside a circular rear camera module. The Zeiss branding also appears on the camera island, confirming that the camera system will ship with tuning from Zeiss. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset. Additionally, it will sport a dual-tone rear panel, with the company branding in the bottom-left corner. It is also shown to feature a flat metal frame.

Separately, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) has spotted the Vivo X300s on Geekbench, revealing its performance and key specifications. The phone was listed with 16GB of RAM, Android 16, and an octa-core chipset, which is claimed to be the flagship 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500. It might also feature a Mali G1 Ultra MC12 GPU.

The SoC is shown to feature a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.50GHz, and four efficiency cores, offering a peak clock speed of 2.70GHz. Additionally, the Vivo X300s reportedly managed to score 3,310 points in single-core performance and 10,141 points in Geekbench's multi-core performance test.