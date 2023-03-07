Vivo Y11 (2023) could soon be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in China as well as global markets. The upcoming phone will reportedly feature a number of upgrades over its predecessor, which was launched in 2019. The purported specifications of this handset have been leaked and surfaced online, pointing to a MediaTek SoC. It is also tipped to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display and run on Android 13. Meanwhile, the phone's launch timeline has also been leaked online.

Tipster Paras Guglani (via Pricebaba) has leaked the launch timeline as well as the key specifications of the Vivo Y11 (2023). According to the report, the Vivo Y11 (2023) will debut in China by the end of March whereas, in global markets, the launch will take place in April. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company. Additionally, the leaked specifications of the phone suggest that it would come with a number of upgrades over the model that made its debut in 2019.

The Vivo Y11 (2023) will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen, according to the report. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek chip. However, there are no details on the exact name of the chipset. The phone will be 4G-ready. It will be equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset will run on Android 13.

Furthermore, the report also points to a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging on the Vivo Y11 (2023). The phone is speculated to have a polycarbonate chassis and feature a 3.5mm audio jack, as per details shared by the tipster.

Vivo Y11 (2019) was launched with Android 9 with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The phone sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by a 12nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

