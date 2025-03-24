Vivo T4 5G may launch in India soon as a successor to the Vivo T3 5G, which was unveiled in the country in March 2024. Several key features of the purported handset, including its possible price range and expected launch timeline have surfaced online. It may be priced under Rs. 25,000 in the country. The handset will likely come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and a 7,300mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Notably, the Vivo T4x 5G was introduced in the country in March.

Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Features (Expected)

The Vivo T4 5G may launch in India in April, according to a 91Mobiles report citing tipster Yogesh Brar. The company is expected to officially start teasing the handset soon. The handset is expected to be priced in the country between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. It will likely come in RAM and storage configurations of 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Notably, the Vivo T3 5G launched in India at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, respectively.

The aforementioned report added that the Vivo T4 5G may sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The phone will likely ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

For optics, the Vivo T4 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Vivo T4 5G is expected to be backed by a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It will come with an IP blaster and carries an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The handset may come with an 8.1mm profile and will likely weigh 195g.

