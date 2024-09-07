Technology News
Vivo Y37 Pro comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 September 2024 14:05 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y37 Pro comes in Apricot Sea, Castle in the Sky and Dark Night (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Vivo Y37 Pro has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The phone ships with Android 14-based Origin OS 4
  • The Vivo Y37 Pro supports 44W wired fast charging
Vivo Y37 Pro has been launched in China. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and a 6,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and a dual stereo speaker unit. The phone has a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. The handset is said to have a shock-absorbent build and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo Y37 Pro Price

Vivo Y37 Pro price in China is set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the sole 8GB + 256GB option. The phone is offered in Apricot Sea, Castle in the Sky and Dark Night (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo Y37 Pro Specification, Features

The Vivo Y37 Pro sports a 6.68-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 paired with Adreno 613 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually by up to 8GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based Origin OS 4.

For optics, the Vivo Y37 Pro has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset has a dual stereo speaker unit as well.

Vivo packs a 6,000mAh battery in the Vivo Y37 Pro with support for 44W wired fast charging. Connectivity options of the phone include dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1608 pixels
Vivo Y37 Pro, Vivo Y37 Pro launch, Vivo Y37 Pro Price, Vivo Y37 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Support Backwards Compatibility
