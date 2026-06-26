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Vivo Y6a Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y6a is currently on sale in China in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 16:57 IST
Vivo Y6a Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y6a features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y6a is offered in three colour options
  • Vivo Y6a is powered by a Snapdragon chipset
  • Vivo Y6a ships with OriginOS 6
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The Vivo Y6a was launched in China on Friday, ahead of the debut of the company's more expensive Vivo X Fold 6 foldable phone. The new Vivo Y series phone gets a single rear camera unit and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera island. It also features a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera. The Vivo Y6a is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 series chipset, paired with an Adreno 613 GPU. The smartphone is currently on sale in the country in three colourways. It is backed by a 7,200mAh battery, while offering support for 44W wired fast charging.

Vivo Y6a Price, Availability

In China, the Vivo Y6a is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the sole configuration, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The new Y series handset is currently on sale in the country via the Vivo China online store. The Vivo Y6a is offered in Galaxy Silver, Obsidian Black, and Phoenix Welcomes Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo Y6a Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y6a is a dual SIM handset that ships with Vivo's latest Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The handset sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, 256 ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 83 percent NTSC, and 16.7 million colours. The company claims that the phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the new Vivo Y6a is Qualcomm's 4nm octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The smartphone also features an Adreno 613 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The handset also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security.

For optics, the Vivo Y6a is equipped with a single rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, and up to 10x digital zoom. On top of this, the phone also sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.05 aperture, offering up to 2x digital zoom. The handset can record up to 1080p videos.

The Vivo Y6a is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, and Galileo. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and an IR blaster. It measures 166.64×78.43×8.39mm and weighs about 219g.

Vivo Y6a

Vivo Y6a

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y6a, Vivo, Vivo Y6a Price, Vivo Y6a Launch, Vivo Y6a Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo Y6a Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
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