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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Weight and Display Crease Details Revealed in a New Leak, Sale Date Tipped

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could be available to purchase starting August 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 12:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Weight and Display Crease Details Revealed in a New Leak, Sale Date Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung will reportedly launch Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra on July 22

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to be exceptionally light
  • It could weigh 201g
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 weighs 215g
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Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup is expected to go official next month, and details about the series continue to leak online. The series could include a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which could retain a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 that is likely to feature a noticeably wider inner display. A recent leak suggests that the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be one of the lightest book-style foldable phones available in the market. The leak also offers hints about the sale date of the upcoming foldables. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Have a Lightweight Design

Tipster Lanzuk claims in a post on Naver (in Korean) that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will have a light profile. The tipster, citing people who have reportedly had hands-on experience with the device, claimed that the weight of the phone is "unbelievable." The leaker says the lightweight design could become one of the biggest selling points of the phone.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
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The exact weight is not mentioned in the post, but it is believed to weigh 201g. If accurate, it would be significantly lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which weighs 215g. The existing model is already considered one of the lightest book-style foldables available in the market.

The leak further states that the "display pixels and crease area are better on the Wide". Samsung is speculated to use thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG) in the foldable.

In another post, Lanzuk claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be available for purchase starting August 7. The pre-reservations are said to begin on August 4.

Earlier reports suggest Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London. The brand could launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Watch 9 series during the event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to carry a dual rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. It could feature a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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