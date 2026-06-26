Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup is expected to go official next month, and details about the series continue to leak online. The series could include a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which could retain a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 that is likely to feature a noticeably wider inner display. A recent leak suggests that the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be one of the lightest book-style foldable phones available in the market. The leak also offers hints about the sale date of the upcoming foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Have a Lightweight Design

Tipster Lanzuk claims in a post on Naver (in Korean) that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will have a light profile. The tipster, citing people who have reportedly had hands-on experience with the device, claimed that the weight of the phone is "unbelievable." The leaker says the lightweight design could become one of the biggest selling points of the phone.

The exact weight is not mentioned in the post, but it is believed to weigh 201g. If accurate, it would be significantly lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which weighs 215g. The existing model is already considered one of the lightest book-style foldables available in the market.

The leak further states that the "display pixels and crease area are better on the Wide". Samsung is speculated to use thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG) in the foldable.

In another post, Lanzuk claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be available for purchase starting August 7. The pre-reservations are said to begin on August 4.

Earlier reports suggest Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London. The brand could launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Watch 9 series during the event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to carry a dual rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. It could feature a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.