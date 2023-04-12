Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch Set for April 18, Teased to Feature Leica-Tuned Cameras

Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch event titled “A shot above” will be held in China at 7:00pm local time (4.30pm IST).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 April 2023 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has posted camera samples of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra on Weibo

Highlights
  • Xiaomi just announced its launch event for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • Posters released by Xiaomi reveals the rear design of Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • It could be backed by a 4,900mAh battery

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is all set to launch on April 18. Xiaomi, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new flagship smartphone in its home country on Wednesday. It will be unveiled in China alongside a global launch event. The company has also shared camera samples and posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the design and specifications of its rear camera module. As expected, following multiple leaks and rumours, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come with Leica-tuned quad rear cameras. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display as well. The upcoming handset could sit above the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The new Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched in China on April 18. The launch event titled “A shot above” will be held in China at 7:00pm local time (4.30pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. As mentioned, the teasers reveal Leica-branded quad rear cameras.

Xiaomi has also posted camera samples of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra on Weibo. The samples highlight the camera advancements of the image sensors on the new phone. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be the “second chapter” of Xiaomi's imaging strategy upgrade, said company CEO and founder, Lei Jun.

Like the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra is also said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to come in 12GB and 16GB of RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The quad rear camera setup of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 50-megapixel telephoto sensors. It could carry a 32-megapixel selfie sensor as well. It is likely to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 13 series currently includes the vanilla Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Lite. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available (Review) in India for Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications, Leica
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
