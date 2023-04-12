Xiaomi 13 Ultra is all set to launch on April 18. Xiaomi, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new flagship smartphone in its home country on Wednesday. It will be unveiled in China alongside a global launch event. The company has also shared camera samples and posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the design and specifications of its rear camera module. As expected, following multiple leaks and rumours, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come with Leica-tuned quad rear cameras. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display as well. The upcoming handset could sit above the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The new Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched in China on April 18. The launch event titled “A shot above” will be held in China at 7:00pm local time (4.30pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. As mentioned, the teasers reveal Leica-branded quad rear cameras.

Xiaomi has also posted camera samples of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra on Weibo. The samples highlight the camera advancements of the image sensors on the new phone. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be the “second chapter” of Xiaomi's imaging strategy upgrade, said company CEO and founder, Lei Jun.

Like the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra is also said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to come in 12GB and 16GB of RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The quad rear camera setup of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 50-megapixel telephoto sensors. It could carry a 32-megapixel selfie sensor as well. It is likely to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 13 series currently includes the vanilla Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Lite. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available (Review) in India for Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.