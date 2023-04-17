Xiaomi 13 Ultra is set to debut on April 18. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed some key details about its top-of-the-line, flagship smartphone. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra was recently confirmed to feature Leica-tuned camera sensors located on the rear panel of the handset. The company recently confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup. Xiaomi has now revealed the design of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra ahead of its debut. The new teasers confirm that the phone will launch in white and green colour options.

According to the teasers shared on Weibo, the top portion of the rear panel on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a two-step design. The raised section houses a large circular camera module, which features four sensors, an LED flash, as well as Leica branding at the centre. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the quad-camera setup will feature a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main camera, which is also found in the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review).

To improve the camera experience, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will offer support for a variable aperture, which will allow users to adjust the aperture at f/1.9 or f/4.0, according to the Chinese smartphone maker. The quad rear camera setup will be comprised of three Sony IMX858 sensors.

Xiaomi has also revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will have a leather-like finish on the rear panel. The design is said to give the texture and feel of a camera. The upcoming flagship smartphone will also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Additional details of the upcoming flagship phone have previously been leaked in the past. The phone is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is likely to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The curved screen will have a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout to house a 32-megapixel front camera

