Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design With Leather-Like Finish Revealed Ahead of Launch; Confirmed to Offer IP68 Rating

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is set to launch in China on April 18.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2023 13:26 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will have a massive camera module on the back

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be equipped with Leica-tuned cameras
  • The handset is claimed to offer variable aperture support
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a 1-inch 50-megapixel main camera sensor

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is set to debut on April 18. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed some key details about its top-of-the-line, flagship smartphone. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra was recently confirmed to feature Leica-tuned camera sensors located on the rear panel of the handset. The company recently confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup. Xiaomi has now revealed the design of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra ahead of its debut. The new teasers confirm that the phone will launch in white and green colour options.

According to the teasers shared on Weibo, the top portion of the rear panel on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a two-step design. The raised section houses a large circular camera module, which features four sensors, an LED flash, as well as Leica branding at the centre. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the quad-camera setup will feature a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main camera, which is also found in the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review).

To improve the camera experience, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will offer support for a variable aperture, which will allow users to adjust the aperture at f/1.9 or f/4.0, according to the Chinese smartphone maker. The quad rear camera setup will be comprised of three Sony IMX858 sensors.

Xiaomi has also revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will have a leather-like finish on the rear panel. The design is said to give the texture and feel of a camera. The upcoming flagship smartphone will also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Additional details of the upcoming flagship phone have previously been leaked in the past. The phone is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is likely to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The curved screen will have a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout to house a 32-megapixel front camera

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Ultra design, Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch, Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
