Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Design, Key Features Revealed; Likely to Launch on May 22

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 May 2025 13:42 IST
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Design, Key Features Revealed; Likely to Launch on May 22

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro will come in black, pink, purple and white colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro could pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • The handset will come with a Leica-backed 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Civi 5 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch 1.5K micro-curved OLED screen
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is set to launch in China in May. The handset will likely be unveiled on May 22, during Xiaomi's 15th anniversary launch event. The company has confirmed several key features of the upcoming smartphone, including chipset, battery, display and camera specifications. The design and colour options of the phone have been revealed as well. Notably, the preceding Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and dual 32-Megapixel front cameras, was launched in March 2024.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Launch, Key Features: All We Know

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi announced that it will host a special launch event on May 22 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST) to mark its 15th anniversary. The company will unveil the "Xuanjie O1" or XRING O1 mobile chipset, the Xiaomi 15s Pro handset, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet and the Xiaomi YU7, Xiaomi's first SUV, at the event. The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro smartphone could be unveiled in the country on the same day. 

Xiaomi is already accepting pre-reservations for the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro in China via its website. A series of posts on the company's Weibo profile has revealed the design and key features of the handset. It is set to arrive in Nebula Purple and Sakura Pink colourways, and it will also be sold in black and white colour variants.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro will boast a 6.55-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness level. The display will support HDR10+, HDR Vivid and Dolby Vision and carry TÜV Rheinland's triple eye certifications. It will have a 1.6mm ultra-narrow, uniform bezel. The handset's metal middle frame is 7.45mm thick. 

Xiaomi further revealed that the Civi 5 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. For optics, the handset is confirmed to feature a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel floating telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro successor will sport a 50-megapixel front camera sensor with autofocus and an f/2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Design, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Colour Options, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Features, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Launch, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
