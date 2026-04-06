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Xiaomi 17 Max Launch Timeline, Price Range Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Features

Xiaomi 17 Max is tipped to launch as the last phone in the company’s flagship Xiaomi 17 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 April 2026 14:48 IST
Xiaomi 17 Max Launch Timeline, Price Range Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 carries a Leica-branded triple-rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Max might feature a 200-megapixel camera
  • Xiaomi 17 Max could sport a 6.9-inch display
  • The tech giant has yet to confirm these details
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Xiaomi 17 series was launched in India earlier this year, in March. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker could be gearing up to unveil a new handset as part of the lineup, which currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Dubbed Xiaomi 17 Max, this particular model will reportedly arrive next month as the last model in the series. Along with the launch time, the key specifications, features, and price range of the purported Xiaomi 17 Max have also surfaced online. The handset is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 series chipset that powers other Xiaomi 17 models.

Xiaomi 17 Max Launch Timeline, Price Range (Expected)

In a post on X, tech blogger Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) has shared various details (via Gizmochina) about the rumoured Xiaomi 17 Max. He claims that the smartphone will be launched in May as the last model in the Xiaomi 17 lineup. The phone is said to be more “expensive” than the standard model. For reference, the Xiaomi 17 was unveiled in India in March at a starting price of Rs. 89,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On top of this, the leaker has also shared the key specifications and features of the upcoming handset. The Xiaomi 17 Max will reportedly be equipped with a 6.9-inch OLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by Qualcomm's same flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which also powers other Xiaomi 17 models. It could be backed by an 8,000mAh battery, while featuring support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Max will reportedly be equipped with a triple rear camera unit. The handset is said to boast a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. However, the Chinese tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the phone. Hence, one should take these details with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 17 Max will be launched in China in the second quarter of 2026. The new leak corroborates previous reports, which also suggested that it might ship with a Leica-tuned 200-megapixel main rear camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HPE 1/1.4-inch sensor, along with a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony 1/1.95-inch sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi 17 Max Price, Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Max Launch, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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