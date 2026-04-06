Xiaomi 17 series was launched in India earlier this year, in March. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker could be gearing up to unveil a new handset as part of the lineup, which currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Dubbed Xiaomi 17 Max, this particular model will reportedly arrive next month as the last model in the series. Along with the launch time, the key specifications, features, and price range of the purported Xiaomi 17 Max have also surfaced online. The handset is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 series chipset that powers other Xiaomi 17 models.

Xiaomi 17 Max Launch Timeline, Price Range (Expected)

In a post on X, tech blogger Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) has shared various details (via Gizmochina) about the rumoured Xiaomi 17 Max. He claims that the smartphone will be launched in May as the last model in the Xiaomi 17 lineup. The phone is said to be more “expensive” than the standard model. For reference, the Xiaomi 17 was unveiled in India in March at a starting price of Rs. 89,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Xiaomi 17 Max is scheduled to be released next month. This should be the last device in the Xiaomi 17 Series.



Known Specification:



• 6.9 inch 120Hz OLED display

• Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

• 8000mAh + 100W + 50W

• 200MP Main + 50MP UW + 50MP Periscope — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) April 4, 2026

On top of this, the leaker has also shared the key specifications and features of the upcoming handset. The Xiaomi 17 Max will reportedly be equipped with a 6.9-inch OLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by Qualcomm's same flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which also powers other Xiaomi 17 models. It could be backed by an 8,000mAh battery, while featuring support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Max will reportedly be equipped with a triple rear camera unit. The handset is said to boast a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. However, the Chinese tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the phone. Hence, one should take these details with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 17 Max will be launched in China in the second quarter of 2026. The new leak corroborates previous reports, which also suggested that it might ship with a Leica-tuned 200-megapixel main rear camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HPE 1/1.4-inch sensor, along with a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony 1/1.95-inch sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.