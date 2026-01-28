Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are at the centre of fresh leaks as details about their global variants continue to surface online. A new leak suggests the possible colour options along with RAM and storage configurations. This follows earlier reports hinting at an international launch timeline and sightings of the devices on multiple certification platforms. The wider Xiaomi 17 lineup also includes the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, but these Pro models, which feature secondary rear displays, may not make their debut outside China, as per recent reports.

Xiaomi 17 Series Memory Configurations, Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claimed in an X post that the global launch of the Xiaomi 17 series will take place soon. According to the leak, the Xiaomi 17 will likely be available in global markets with RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The global version is expected to be offered in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

In China, the Xiaomi 17 launched in blue, black, white, and pink colourways, and it comes in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants.

The leak also suggests that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be introduced globally in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB options, with Black, White, and Green finishes. Meanwhile, the Chinese version is sold in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB variants with black, green, purple and white colour options.

Two Xiaomi models, expected to be the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17, were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website recently. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the standard Xiaomi 17 will arrive in India following its global launch.

Meanwhile, an older leak claimed that the base Xiaomi 17 model as well as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra variant will likely be introduced in the country in March, while the purported Xiaomi 17T model could make its way to the market in April.