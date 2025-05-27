Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Arrive With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is said to be the Chinese firm's only foldable smartphone to debut this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2025 18:34 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip (pictured) was launched in China in July 2024

Xiaomi Mix Flip was unveiled in July 2024, and the Chinese tech brand seems to be readying the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 as the anticipated successor to its first clamshell style foldable phone. A tipster has now leaked the launch timeline of the upcoming foldable handset. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm. The successor to the Xiaomi Mix Flip is also expected to feature a 6.85-inch inner display and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It is expected to offer support for 67W wired charging.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Said to Launch as Early as Next Month

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that Xiaomi will release the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in June. The brand is said to unveil other devices like the Redmi K80 Extreme Edition and a new Redmi gaming tablet around the same time. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is expected to debut at a separate event, instead of arriving with upcoming Redmi handsets.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is tipped to run on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm. It is likely to be the sole foldable offering of Xiaomi for this year. The firm is rumoured to skip the launch of the purported successor to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 in 2025.

As per previous leaks, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will feature a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It is said to pack a dual rear camera comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch primary sensor and a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide shooter. It could pack a 5,100mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 was recently spotted on the 3C site with model number 2505APX7BC. The listing revealed that it offers up to 67W wired charging speed. It is said to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It may have an IPX8-rated build for dust and water resistance. It could measure 7.6mm in thickness and weigh around 190 grams.

Last year the company launched the Xiaomi Mix Flip was launched in China with a CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000) price tag for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It was introduced in select global markets in September 2024. 

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It has a 4.01-inch cover display and a 6.86-inch inner screen. It has a Leica-backed dual rear camera unit.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk Says X Money Payments Will Launch in 'Very Limited Access Beta' Soon

